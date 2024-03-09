Another new Liverpool shirt for the 2024/25 campaign has leaked online, with the usual black template design used for Alisson and his fellow goalkeepers.

With the season into its final three months, it is not long now until Liverpool’s first kit for next season will be unveiled.

First up for release will be the Reds’ new Nike home kit, which will feature a deeper red than the current kit along with an eye-catching pinstripe design.

Photos of the home, away and third shirts have already leaked online, with the away shirt black and dark grey with teal detailing and the third shirt predominantly white.

Now, kit enthusiast @KB2X has shared photos of next season’s goalkeeper shirt – which is expected to be part of the home kit range.

As ever under Nike, it is based on a template that will be used by every club under their umbrella, with a crew neck and few variations in colour.

Black and dark grey with white details, the new goalkeeper shirt does feature an all-over design reminiscent of the popular kits of the 1990s under Adidas.

There is little else to differentiate it from the shirts worn by Alisson, Caoimhin Kelleher and Adrian in seasons gone by, however.

Liverpool’s goalkeepers have worn black in each of the last five campaigns and seven of the last 10, though it is not always used for the home kit.

Per @KB2X, the alternate colours – likely for the away and third kits respectively – will be green and purple, which have also been regularly used throughout the club’s partnership with Nike.

Despite there being little imagination when it comes to Liverpool’s new goalkeeper kit, the sight of Alisson wearing black for home games will no doubt be a popular one.