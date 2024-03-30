Cody Gakpo has been the subject of criticism at Liverpool and in his homeland, but the forward insists he is not concerned about outside talk regarding his form and success at Anfield.

Gakpo thrived in the Roberto Firmino role last season, but as Liverpool’s midfield got the upgrade it needed in the summer, his role in the side has become increasingly less defined.

He is not first-choice in any position, and his cameo at Man United saw him attract plenty of criticism, which he has not been immune to in the Netherlands either.

However, in an interview with Voetbal, as quoted by Sport Witness, Gakpo is not concerned with talk over how successful, or not, his Liverpool transfer has been.

“I personally wasn’t that concerned with that,” he said. “I am aware of the situations that have occurred and that are occurring and the expectations.

“I am someone who always looks at, what can I do better and how can I develop myself. And that is still the case today.

“There are things that are going well and things that are not going so well that I have to develop, that can be developed and I am fully engaged in that.

“I am not really concerned with whether that transition has been successful anymore.”

We all know players are not robots and cannot be perfect 100 percent of the time, but there is a real desire to see Gakpo have a more lasting influence throughout matches.

He is the Reds’ fifth-choice forward but has been tasked with more responsibility due to the long list of injuries across attack, and perhaps has been an easy scapegoat.

Gakpo has thick skin by the sounds of it, and Reds can only hope he is prepared to make a big step in his development as we enter the most important juncture of the season.

The 24-year-old has been with the club for more than a year now, amassing 68 appearances, 20 goals and six assists.