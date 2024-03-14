There are four changes to the Liverpool starting lineup for tonight’s Europa League decider against Sparta Prague, as Mohamed Salah starts at Anfield.

The Reds head into this second leg with a 5-1 lead from last week’s trip to Prague, but will be mindful of not underestimating their opponents.

With an away clash with Man United in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp has kept a strong side while building up minutes for players back from injury.

Caoimhin Kelleher has been given the nod in goal, behind a back four of Conor Bradley, Joe Gomez, Jarell Quansah and Andy Robertson.

Wataru Endo anchors the midfield flanked by Dominik Szoboszlai and Bobby Clark, with the Hungarian adding to his hour against Man City on Sunday.

And Salah makes his first start since New Year’s Day as he continues his recovery from a long-term hamstring injury.

The Egyptian, who has only played six times for club and country since the 4-2 win over Newcastle on January 1, joins Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez in attack.

All being well, Klopp is likely to oversee a number of pre-planned changes throughout the tie, with Szoboszlai, Nunez and Salah among those who could come off.

It could be an opportunity for a debut for Mateusz Musialowski, and more minutes for Lewis Koumas and the returning Jayden Danns.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Gomez, Robertson; Endo, Szoboszlai, Clark; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Substitutes: Adrian, Mrozek, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Mac Allister, Elliott, McConnell, Diaz, Gordon, Koumas, Danns, Musialowski

Sparta Prague: Vindahl; Preciado, Vitik, Krejci, Zeleny; Solbakken, Kairinen, Laci; Birmancevic, Rynes, Kuchta

Substitutes: Vorel, Surovcik, Olatunji, Karabec, Tuci, Sadilek, Mejdr, Haraslin, Vydra, Panak, Wiesner, Sevcik