Nunez OUT for Uruguay & updates on 3 more injuries – Latest Liverpool FC News

It’s been a fairly bleak Monday for Liverpool after the 4-3 defeat away to Man United, while there have been updates on four injuries within the squad.

 

Nunez OUT of the Uruguay squad

DOHA, QATAR - Thursday, November 24, 2022: Uruguay's Darwin Núñez during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Uruguay and South Korea at the Education City Stadium. The game ended in a goal-less draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

After Sunday’s match, Jurgen Klopp admitted concerns over three new injuries – for Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo.

Now, The Athletic‘s James Pearce has confirmed that Nunez is out of Uruguay’s upcoming friendly clashes with the Basque Country (March 23) and Ivory Coast (March 26) due to “discomfort in his hamstring,” and will instead recuperate in Liverpool.

It appears as if the withdrawal is more precautionary than anything, with Klopp and Marcelo Bielsa not wanting to risk long-term issues.

 

Updates on Konate, Diaz and Gakpo

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 4, 2023: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group E match between Liverpool FC and Union SG. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Ibrahima Konate missed Sunday’s shocking loss in the FA Cup quarter-finals, but there has been a positive development regarding his progress.

France manager Didier Deschamps said that there are “no worries” regarding the 24-year-old’s fitness after he reported for medical checks at Clairefontaine.

That suggests Konate will be raring to go for Liverpool’s Premier League title run-in, assuming he can avoid further setbacks.

Diaz and Gakpo have also joined up with Colombia and the Netherlands respectively, with no lasting effects from Old Trafford.

 

5 things today: Old Trafford arrests & Klopp interview reaction

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 17, 2024: Police with riot helmets seen outside the stadium before the FA Cup Quarter-Final match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Four arrests have been made after Hillsborough chants from Man United fans on Sunday – it’s a disgrace and nothing will change until entire clubs receive severe punishments
  • “He would never say that” – A reporter has defended Klopp after ‘storming out’ of an interview with him at Old Trafford. Shock horror, it’s another massive media overreaction!
  • A Liverpool fan has been charged by police after throwing a flare at Old Trafford, one of which landed in the wheelchair section. Really unacceptable!

 

Latest chat from elsewhere

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 2, 2024: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp (L) and Nottingham Forest's manager Nuno Espírito Santo during the FA Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and Liverpool FC at the City Ground. Liverpool won 1-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Real Madrid president Florentino Perez apparently wants to bring Man United youngster Alejandro Garnacho to the club – it would be nice to see the back of him!

  • In shocking scenes in Turkey, Trabzonspor fans attacked Fenerbahce players on the pitch on Sunday night – what is going on with modern football!

 

You should be reading…

After the hoo-ha over Klopp’s spat with Danish journalist Niels Christian Frederiksen at Old Trafford, This Is Anfield‘s David Lynch has recounted the time he got on the wrong side of the manager.

READ: I’ve been on the wrong side of Jurgen Klopp before – but he’s a good person

As David puts it: “The only fans whose opinions the manager truly cares about are Kopites!”

