It’s been a fairly bleak Monday for Liverpool after the 4-3 defeat away to Man United, while there have been updates on four injuries within the squad.

Nunez OUT of the Uruguay squad

After Sunday’s match, Jurgen Klopp admitted concerns over three new injuries – for Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo.

Now, The Athletic‘s James Pearce has confirmed that Nunez is out of Uruguay’s upcoming friendly clashes with the Basque Country (March 23) and Ivory Coast (March 26) due to “discomfort in his hamstring,” and will instead recuperate in Liverpool.

It appears as if the withdrawal is more precautionary than anything, with Klopp and Marcelo Bielsa not wanting to risk long-term issues.

Updates on Konate, Diaz and Gakpo

Ibrahima Konate missed Sunday’s shocking loss in the FA Cup quarter-finals, but there has been a positive development regarding his progress.

France manager Didier Deschamps said that there are “no worries” regarding the 24-year-old’s fitness after he reported for medical checks at Clairefontaine.

That suggests Konate will be raring to go for Liverpool’s Premier League title run-in, assuming he can avoid further setbacks.

Diaz and Gakpo have also joined up with Colombia and the Netherlands respectively, with no lasting effects from Old Trafford.

5 things today: Old Trafford arrests & Klopp interview reaction

Four arrests have been made after Hillsborough chants from Man United fans on Sunday – it’s a disgrace and nothing will change until entire clubs receive severe punishments

“He would never say that” – A reporter has defended Klopp after ‘storming out’ of an interview with him at Old Trafford. Shock horror, it’s another massive media overreaction!

Virgil van Dijk has admitted “we’ve only got ourselves to blame” after Liverpool’s grim defeat – how bad was their game management?!

“Fight for the rest” – Harvey Elliott has explained the silver lining for Liverpool after their FA Cup exit. That’s the spirit!

A Liverpool fan has been charged by police after throwing a flare at Old Trafford, one of which landed in the wheelchair section. Really unacceptable!

Latest chat from elsewhere

Nottingham Forest have been docked FOUR POINTS for spending offences – and it could be Everton again next…this relegation battle is wild!

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez apparently wants to bring Man United youngster Alejandro Garnacho to the club – it would be nice to see the back of him!

In shocking scenes in Turkey, Trabzonspor fans attacked Fenerbahce players on the pitch on Sunday night – what is going on with modern football!

As David puts it: “The only fans whose opinions the manager truly cares about are Kopites!”