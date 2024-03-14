Liverpool are through to the Europa League quarter-finals after an 11-2 aggregate win over Sparta Prague. Here’s who the Reds can face in the last eight.

Reds supporters are certainly eyeing the final in Dublin on May 22, with two opponents standing in the way of a fifth European final in nine seasons under Jurgen Klopp.

Who Liverpool will face will be determined in the quarter-final draw on Friday morning.

Among them are a team managed by the leading candidate to replace Klopp: Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen, who scored a 97th-minute winner to knock out Qarabag.

Who can Liverpool be drawn against?

There are seven potential opponents for Liverpool, including three clubs from Italy and fellow Premier League side West Ham.

Benfica (POR)

AC Milan (ITA)

Marseille (FRA)

West Ham (ENG)

Leverkusen (GER)

Atalanta (ITA)

Roma (ITA)

That makes it a 43 percent chance of being drawn against Italian side.

When is the draw?

The draw starts at 11am (GMT) on Friday morning, taking place at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

We’ll have full coverage here on This Is Anfield.

When are the quarter-finals?

The first leg takes place on April 11, with the second leg a week later on April 18.

The first leg arrives after a trip to Old Trafford to face Man United in the league (April 7), and the two ties are sandwiched by a visit of Crystal Palace (April 14).

The Reds are due to visit Fulham on the weekend after the second leg (April 21), but that could be replaced by an FA Cup semi-final should they beat Man United on Sunday.

And the rest of the Europa dates?

Semi-finals: May 2 and 9

Final: May 22