Man United are in Liverpool’s way of reaching another FA Cup semi-final, and Jurgen Klopp‘s team selection at Old Trafford appears rather straightforward.

The manager used a strong side in Thursday’s 6-1 win over Sparta Prague in search of rhythm, and he will hope to see a similar attacking fluency on Sunday.

This is the final match before the international break and a victory will ensure they still have everything to fight for on their return to club football at the end of the month.

Klopp is still without up to nine senior players for this fixture and it means the starting XI all but picks itself.

So, is this how the Reds line up at Old Trafford?

Team News

There was mixed news on the injury front from Klopp ahead of the match, with Konate in serious doubt to be fit:

Ibrahima Konate faces “tight race which we will probably lose”

Ryan Gravenberch trained normally and is “ready”

Bobby Clark is fine after ankle knock vs. Sparta

Elliott and Gravenberch a yellow card away from one-game FA Cup suspension

Liverpool’s likely XI vs. United

With Konate unlikely to win his fitness race – and even if he did it would be a risk to start him – and Ryan Gravenberch to return from the bench, it feels like there’s only one decision for Klopp.

Does he start Andy Robertson or Joe Gomez at left-back?

The Scot played the full 90 on Thursday, while Gomez played only the first half, an early hint into Klopp’s thought process that seemingly has not changed from the Man City game.

Every other position pretty much picks itself, with Quansah retained, Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in midfield and Mo Salah, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez making up the attack.

It was not in the plans for Salah to play the full 90 on Thursday, but Klopp’s instructions were for him “not to run,” and so he should be just fine for another attempt to add to his tally against United.

Likely XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez; Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Klopp still has options at his disposal, with Harvey Elliott, Cody Gakpo and Andy Robertson available, plus the likes of Bobby Clark and Jayden Danns.

The pair likely won’t be the only youngsters in the squad, with 17-year-old centre-back Amara Nallo expected to be on the bench again in Konate’s absence and possibly Trey Nyoni.

The abovementioned XI is the strongest possible for Liverpool at this stage and one good enough to seal a place in the FA Cup semi-final – into these, Reds!