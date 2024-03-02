This Liverpool side may be ravaged by injury, but their ability to get the job done is second to none and it left Jurgen Klopp in awe of a side that has won four games in 10 days.

As the seconds ticked by at Nottingham Forest, Liverpool looked less likely to find the all-important breakthrough, but Darwin Nunez reminded us never to count them out.

Cue pandemonium. There’s no telling how significant this moment could turn out to be, and Klopp was full of pride for his side after they navigated yet another game with a victory.

And while all attention will be on Nunez, rightly so, Klopp wanted to lavish praise on Alexis Mac Allister for his composure and execution in setting up the goal.

“The goal was set up by a guy who was the calmest on the whole pitch,” Klopp told BBC Sport. “I saw it only live but I’ll never forget it.

“He was calm. He chips the ball there. Super assist and super important goal.”

It was perfectly executed by Mac Allister and the resulting goal ensures Liverpool maintain their buffer over Man City ahead of their visit to Anfield next weekend.

In Klopp’s words, the late, late win after all that came before it is utterly “ridiculous,” we’re watching something so very special.

“If you’d told me 12 days ago we would win all four games I would have said no chance, it was impossible. In the circumstances winning the games is ridiculous,” Klopp added.

“We will recharge until the next game. It’s pretty special what the boys did. To get to that points tally was a big fight. It never was easy.”

Two league victories, a League Cup triumph and progress in the FA Cup, it has been an extraordinary week for Liverpool at a time when the squad has been under enormous strain.