LONDON, ENGLAND - Thursday, October 8, 2020: England's Joe Gomez during the International Friendly match between England and Wales at Wembley Stadium. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK Government’s social distancing laws prohibiting supporters from attending events inside stadiums as a result of the Coronavirus Pandemic. England won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Joe Gomez called up to England squad for first time since 2020

For the first time since 2020, Joe Gomez has been called up to the England squad, with his form rightly recognised by Gareth Southgate.

Southgate named his Three Lions squad for the upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Belgium at Wembley on Thursday afternoon as their preparations for Euro 2024 continue.

His 25-man squad includes Gomez, who is the sole Liverpool representative with Trent Alexander-Arnold still sidelined due to a knee injury.

The 26-year-old earned his place with the most consistent form of his career, and key defensive injuries to Southgate’s usual defensive options make Gomez’s versatility a valuable asset.

Gomez’s last involvement for England was in 2020, when he was involved in a friendly win over Wales and named on the bench for the Nations League clash with Denmark.

He did receive a call-up later that year, but a serious knee injury in Liverpool training kept him sidelined for nearly eight months.

Fast-forward to 2024 and Gomez has been one of Jurgen Klopp‘s most consistent performers, despite readily changing position across the backline and even moving into midfield.

“I think this season is the most consistent he played, especially because of the different positions,” Klopp recently said of the 26-year-old.

This season, Gomez has featured in 39 of Liverpool’s 44 games, playing the third-most minutes of any Red (2,547).

His place in the England squad is recognition of his impressive form, and Reds can only hope he returns to Merseyside fit and healthy – we have enough trauma from previous England camps!

Ex-Red Jordan Henderson has also made the squad.

England squad vs. Brazil and Belgium

Goalkeepers: Johnstone, Pickford, Ramsdale

Defenders: Branthwaite, Chilwell, Dunk, Gomez, Konsa, Maguire, Stones, Walker

Midfielders: Bellingham, Gallagher, Henderson, Maddison, Rice

Forwards: Bowen, Foden, Gordon, Kane, Palmer, Rashford, Saka, Toney, Watkins

