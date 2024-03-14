For the first time since 2020, Joe Gomez has been called up to the England squad, with his form rightly recognised by Gareth Southgate.

Southgate named his Three Lions squad for the upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Belgium at Wembley on Thursday afternoon as their preparations for Euro 2024 continue.

His 25-man squad includes Gomez, who is the sole Liverpool representative with Trent Alexander-Arnold still sidelined due to a knee injury.

The 26-year-old earned his place with the most consistent form of his career, and key defensive injuries to Southgate’s usual defensive options make Gomez’s versatility a valuable asset.

Gomez’s last involvement for England was in 2020, when he was involved in a friendly win over Wales and named on the bench for the Nations League clash with Denmark.

Great news about Joe Gomez’s deserved #ENG recall. Deserved for his good form for #LFC, perseverance through adversity of injuries and competition for places. Versatility a huge asset given England issues across back-4 and can step into midfield. Last cap, his 11th, back in 2020. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) March 14, 2024

What a story if Joe Gomez is called up for England after a 4 year absence. Ruptured his patellar tendon on his last international duty. Been an all-round back up at Liverpool since, until he’s made himself indispensable through top performance after top performance this season. — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) March 13, 2024

He did receive a call-up later that year, but a serious knee injury in Liverpool training kept him sidelined for nearly eight months.

Fast-forward to 2024 and Gomez has been one of Jurgen Klopp‘s most consistent performers, despite readily changing position across the backline and even moving into midfield.

“I think this season is the most consistent he played, especially because of the different positions,” Klopp recently said of the 26-year-old.

This season, Gomez has featured in 39 of Liverpool’s 44 games, playing the third-most minutes of any Red (2,547).

His place in the England squad is recognition of his impressive form, and Reds can only hope he returns to Merseyside fit and healthy – we have enough trauma from previous England camps!

Ex-Red Jordan Henderson has also made the squad.

England squad vs. Brazil and Belgium

Goalkeepers: Johnstone, Pickford, Ramsdale

Defenders: Branthwaite, Chilwell, Dunk, Gomez, Konsa, Maguire, Stones, Walker

Midfielders: Bellingham, Gallagher, Henderson, Maddison, Rice

Forwards: Bowen, Foden, Gordon, Kane, Palmer, Rashford, Saka, Toney, Watkins