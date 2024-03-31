Liverpool 2-1 Brighton: Player Ratings

Alexis Mac Allister was magnificent against former club, as Liverpool picked up a priceless 2-1 win at Anfield to put them top of the table for at least a couple of hours.

Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

Premier League (29), Anfield

March 31, 2024

Goals: Diaz 27′, Salah 65′; Welbeck 2′

Caoimhin Kelleher (out of 10) – 7

Kelleher’s performances in the absence of Alisson have been outstanding and he was again a reliable figure between the sticks.

He could do nothing about Danny Welbeck’s well-taken opener and he was otherwise untested during the first half, despite Brighton being a threat.

A quiet but effective day at the office until an important save late on. Good distribution too.

Conor Bradley – 7

Bradley came back into the starting XI after being on the bench at Man United in the FA Cup, and his performance got increasingly better as it went on.

Defensively, the Northern Irishman was given a torrid time by Simon Adingra before half-time, with the right side of Liverpool’s defence opened up at will.

Bradley was good going forward, though, breaking up play, driving into the final third and linking well with Mohamed Salah, and his defending also became more reliable.

Jarell Quansah – 7

It no longer feels like an issue seeing Quansah in the starting lineup, even in big games, but his lack of experience was exposed a little here.

Alongside Bradley, the Englishman found life tough against a vibrant Brighton attack, but he stuck doggedly to his role and grew into the game.

Classy on the ball and never afraid to foray into the final third. He made a superb defensive run back when the pressure was piling on late in the game.

Virgil van Dijk – 8

Van Dijk has been colossal all season and that was no different here, even though he may feel he could have been stronger for Welbeck’s goal.

The Dutchman did his best to hold together what is still a makeshift Liverpool defence, combining aerial prowess with leadership.

Found himself pressing in midfield on occasions, which made for a fascinating tactical battle, and his incredible season continues.

Joe Gomez – 7

With Andy Robertson out, Gomez’s inclusion was a no-brainer – even with both fit, he could be first-choice left-back currently.

This wasn’t his best game of the season, with a few tentative moments in possession in dangerous areas, but he was still good overall.

Physically dominant up against Tariq Lamptey, always looking forceful with his pressing.

Wataru Endo – 7

Endo retained his place after international duty with Japan, performing in his usual tenacious style.

Like Van Dijk, he may not have been overly happy with his involvement in the opening goal, not quite getting close enough to Welbeck.

Otherwise, Endo was neat and tidy, though, going about his business in unruffled fashion.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 7

Szoboszlai is a player still short of his best and this was a quiet display by Liverpool’s No.8 for much of proceedings.

His attempted interception eventually led to Welbeck scoring and the Anfield crowd grew restless with his use of the ball a couple of times.

Still, he worked his socks off and was solid for the most part, playing a big role in Salah’s strike with a great pass to Mac Allister.

Alexis Mac Allister – 9 (Man of the Match)

How often has Mac Allister been the best player on the pitch in recent months?

That was again the case on Sunday, with the 25-year-old’s vision a sight to behold, playing in Salah with numerous inch-perfect passes.

His lack of pace was an issue a couple of times, leading to him being harshly booked in the first half, but this was another virtuoso showing, and he assisted Salah with a typically subtle threaded ball.

Mohamed Salah – 7

Salah produced an up-and-down performance, with his movement great, but the rest of his game frustrating.

The Egyptian left his shooting boots at home for an hour, either firing wide or tentatively hitting the target, and his decision-making felt rushed at times.

Then in true Salah fashion he went a buried a finish in front of the Kop, however, proving to be the match-winner yet again.

12 shots are his most in a Premier League game, but too many of them were weak or way off target.

His best moment was the pass for the goal which was ruled out.

Luis Diaz – 8

Diaz has really come to the fore of late, not only in terms of his all-round quality but also the end product that some have criticised him for lacking.

It was the winger who eased the nerves inside Anfield with a well-taken equaliser, taking his goal tally for the season to 12.

A relentless source of energy and quality.

Darwin Nunez – 6

Nunez led the line, as expected, but in a game that felt heavy metal, he was quiet.

He nearly squeezed the ball in from a tight angle before half-time and always showed willing running, but his link-up play deserted him too often.

Always looked to stretch Brighton, though, and did his bit for the cause.

Substitutes

Harvey Elliott (on for Nunez, 82′) – 7

Worked hard and kept possession well – nearly scored with a glancing header and then some good creative passes.

Cody Gakpo (on for Diaz, 89′) – n/a

Booked. Otherwise quiet.

Ryan Gravenberch (on for Szoboszlai, 90′) – n/a

Nearly lost the ball in the dying seconds.

Subs not used: Adrian, Konate, Tsimikas, McConnell, Clark, Danns

Jurgen Klopp – 8

This was the first of 10 enormous remaining Premier League games and Klopp knew the importance of victory before the Man City–Arsenal clash.

There could be no qualms with the Liverpool manager’s lineup, and after a shock start, he ensured that his side rallied from behind yet again.

Klopp ensured that there was no panic on show, with the mentality created in this squad mainly down to him, and the Reds went top of the Premier League in the process.