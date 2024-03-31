Man City and Arsenal cancelled each other out in one of the dullest games of the season, to allow Liverpool to go clear at the top of the Premier League.

Liverpool did their part earlier on Sunday with their 2-1 comeback win over Brighton, with Man City vs. Arsenal kicking off soon after.

Billed as one of the most enthralling fixtures in this season’s top flight, two of the Premier League‘s three title contenders played out a boring 0-0 draw.

Both Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta seemed more concerned with not conceding chances than they did scoring, which ensured a share of the points at the Etihad.

With Liverpool picking up all three at Anfield, they are now two clear of Arsenal at the top of the table.

Liverpool have 67 from their 29 games so far, with Arsenal on 65 and Man City on 64; the next-closest is Aston Villa, who are not entirely out of the picture on 59.

However, Villa have played a game more than the top three, who now all have nine left to play.

It was arguably the perfect result for Klopp’s side, with both Arsenal and Man City dropping points to allow them to establish a clear advantage.

There are no more meetings between any of the three title rivals, though Villa are still to play each of Man City (April 3), Arsenal (April 14) and Liverpool (May 11) in the run-in.

Speaking to Sky Sports prior to kickoff in Manchester, Klopp was asked which result he was hoping for and replied: “Both losing!”