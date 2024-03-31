★ PREMIUM
Liverpool fans bemused by “Hall of Shame performance” from referee David Coote

Though Liverpool got the three points as they fought back to beat Brighton 2-1, the latest shocker from referee David Coote was still worth singling out.

When the officials for Liverpool vs. Brighton were confirmed earlier in the week, there was almost a resignation among fans over those given the duties.

Coote as referee, Paul Tierney as VAR, both of whom have courted controversy on Merseyside – and around the Premier League – in recent seasons.

As Liverpool’s 2-1 victory played out at Anfield, Coote did little to enhance his reputation, with a series of bizarre decisions going against both sides.

There were soft yellow cards for Alexis Mac Allister, Pascal Gross and Virgil van Dijk, along with penalty shouts from both Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah swiftly waved away.

At stages throughout the game there were both sets of fans jeering the official, while in the VAR booth, there was a very tight offside call from Tierney that denied Luis Diaz a second goal for 3-1.

No surprise, then, that fans took to social media to criticise Coote’s showing.

Fortunately, that final point is the enduring one: despite the officiating, a high-quality clash was able to play out at Anfield, with Liverpool picking up the win.

Had things ended up differently, there may have been more scrutiny over the referee, but in this instance, the decisions mattered for little.

Nevertheless, it served as yet another chapter in a ridiculously farcical campaign for PGMOL and the Premier League.

