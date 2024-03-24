Liverpool’s April fixtures were recently confirmed and, unsurprisingly, little thought has been given to the travels plans of fans for the upcoming trip to Fulham.

Once the international break comes to a close, Jurgen Klopp‘s side will hardly have the chance to take a breath, with nine games in the space of 28 days.

The seventh game in that run sees the Reds travel to Fulham on Sunday, April 21 in a 4.30pm (BST) kickoff – nothing unusual about that at first look.

However, that same day Man United will meet Coventry at Wembley in the FA Cup in a 3.30pm start, the kickoff was moved forward as the Metropolitan Police deemed it a ‘high-risk fixture’.

Those two fixtures will draw a lot of fans from the north, all of whom will need to travel down to the capital, as will Liverpool fans on the same day.

So let me get this right: United/Coventry is put on Sunday by the @FA, despite Coventry being due to play the following Tuesday, as it's deemed a 'risk fixture'.@premierleague update their fixtures for TV and Fulham/Liverpool is on the Sunday… How are we defining risk? — Sean (@MrToad_88) March 23, 2024

And as @dawnster21 has just reminded me, it's the London Marathon on that day as well. Euston will be no place for the faint-hearted … but then again, it never is https://t.co/J111ZX3zGu — Andy Dunn (@andydunnmirror) March 23, 2024

Then you also have to take into consideration the London Marathon, which is on April 21 this year and attracts tens of thousands of spectators, in addition to the thousands actually taking part.

Public transport in this country is far from reliable, one only needs to look back to the League Cup final for an example of Liverpool fans needing to scramble for a way to London.

Resources will be stretched, and it is no wonder there was speculation Liverpool’s trip to Fulham would be scheduled for Monday, April 22, in order to avoid such travel chaos.

But then again, when were fans ever given a second thought by decision makers? Not here, that’s for sure.

It’s going to be quite the ordeal, so if you’re heading to the game be sure to keep all of it in mind!

The match at Fulham could potentially be the fourth away game in a run of five on the spin, should the Reds make it to the Europa League semi-final.

A trip to Atalanta precedes the Craven Cottage fixture, before trips to Everton and West Ham close out the month of April – Liverpool’s travelling fans will be just as busy as Klopp’s squad!

Liverpool’s upcoming fixtures