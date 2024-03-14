Liverpool were rampant in their 6-1 win over Sparta Prague on Thursday, with supporters loving the feel-good factor at the club.

The Reds dismantled their opponents during an incredible early burst at Anfield, scoring four goals in seven minutes before a quarter of the game had been played.

Darwin Nunez, Bobby Clark, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo scored those goals, while Dominik Szoboszlai and Gakpo added further efforts after the break.

There was a consolation goal for Veljko Birmancevic, but the damage was already done with an 11-2 aggregate victory sealed.

Liverpool fans reacted to the victory on social media and in This Is Anfield’s comments, with so much to love about the Reds currently.

A thumping win, minutes in the legs of those who needed them, goals from the forwards and, most importantly, no new injuries. A pretty perfect evening for Liverpool in the end. — David Lynch (@dmlynchlfc) March 14, 2024

This is some team, some squad. — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) March 14, 2024

It’s obviously rare for a manager to resign. I’m struggling to think of a manager resigning – or being sacked – leaving behind such a good squad. It should be the dream for any manager coming in. — Danny (@dlmjnk) March 14, 2024

“Professional job. Good to get the season’s goal numbers up for some players. Well done lads.” – Jota The Slotter in the comments.

Perfect night for Liverpool and Klopp. Nice confidence builder and good training exercise, probably ideal for Szobo and Salah to get 90 mins when we had 70% possession — Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) March 14, 2024

What a Liverpool team this is. Just positives everywhere you look at the moment. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) March 14, 2024

League Cup won, Quarter Final of the FA Cup, Quarter Final of Europa League and in the title race. Stuff of dreams. Whatever happens from here on in, we're living through one of the greatest eras in the club's history. — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) March 14, 2024

“I’m confident this Liverpool would dismantle Leverkusen.” – Aswce10 in the comments.

Bobby Clark is a serious player. Goal and an assist tonight and as per usual fought for everything. Hopefully the knock was a precaution because I'd love to see him get on the pitch at Old Trafford. — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) March 14, 2024

Harvey Elliott appreciation post. It’s crazy to think we have people in our fan base who doubt him. Absolute Engine. pic.twitter.com/OfkfO78JF0 — Scouser Chris (@ScouserChrisLFC) March 14, 2024

I fear nobody in the Europa and haven’t all season to be honest. Everyone will be petrified to draw us. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) March 14, 2024

With Liverpool into the last eight along with the likes of Bayer Leverkusen, AS Roma and AC Milan, they know they could face a much tougher test than this one.

But supporters would be forgiven for counting the Reds as favourites at this stage, such is their form and the manner in which they dismantled Sparta.

The overriding positive may be the momentum built ahead of the trip to Man United on Sunday, particularly as the likes of Salah, Nunez and Szoboszlai all shone.

No side, in England or Europe, would look forward to a meeting with Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool this season.