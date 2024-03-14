★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, March 14, 2024: Liverpool's Bobby Clark celebrates after scoring the second goal during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 2nd Leg match between Liverpool FC and AC Sparta Praha at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  

Liverpool fans “fear nobody in Europa” after “perfect evening” vs. Sparta

Liverpool were rampant in their 6-1 win over Sparta Prague on Thursday, with supporters loving the feel-good factor at the club.

The Reds dismantled their opponents during an incredible early burst at Anfield, scoring four goals in seven minutes before a quarter of the game had been played.

Darwin Nunez, Bobby Clark, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo scored those goals, while Dominik Szoboszlai and Gakpo added further efforts after the break.

There was a consolation goal for Veljko Birmancevic, but the damage was already done with an 11-2 aggregate victory sealed.

Liverpool fans reacted to the victory on social media and in This Is Anfield’s comments, with so much to love about the Reds currently.

“Professional job. Good to get the season’s goal numbers up for some players. Well done lads.”

Jota The Slotter in the comments.

“I’m confident this Liverpool would dismantle Leverkusen.”

Aswce10 in the comments.

With Liverpool into the last eight along with the likes of Bayer Leverkusen, AS Roma and AC Milan, they know they could face a much tougher test than this one.

But supporters would be forgiven for counting the Reds as favourites at this stage, such is their form and the manner in which they dismantled Sparta.

The overriding positive may be the momentum built ahead of the trip to Man United on Sunday, particularly as the likes of Salah, Nunez and Szoboszlai all shone.

No side, in England or Europe, would look forward to a meeting with Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool this season.

