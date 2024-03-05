The Liverpool FC Legends squad for the upcoming LFC Foundation charity match against AFC Ajax Legends at Anfield is now complete, with five more players confirmed.

Over 54,000 tickets have already been sold for the game, which kicks off at 3pm GMT on Saturday March 23, presented by AXA, and all funds raised from the game will support the life-changing work of the LFC Foundation across the Liverpool City Region and beyond.

This will be the eighth annual legends game, with the previous seven raising more than £6.4 million in vital funds, benefitting people both in the Liverpool City Region and internationally.

The latest additions to the squad see Sami Hyypia and Bjorn Tore Kvarme join the likes of Daniel Agger and Martin Skrtel as defensive options for the Reds against Ajax, while Jay Spearing, Momo Sissoko and Maxi Rodriguez will be up for selection further up the pitch.

With 18 players confirmed, the squad is now complete, providing plenty of options for this year’s management team, which consists of former England manager and lifelong LFC fan Sven-Goran Eriksson alongside club legends Ian Rush, John Aldridge and John Barnes.

The charity match will see a number of fan favourites pull on the famous red shirt at Anfield once again, including modern-day hero Fernando Torres, who is set to take part in his first LFC Legends game.

Full LFC Legends squad list

Goalkeepers: Jerzy Dudek, Sander Westerveld

Defenders: Bjorn Tore Kvarme, Daniel Agger, Fabio Aurelio, Gregory Vignal, Igor Biscan, Martin Skrtel, Sami Hyypia

Midfielders: Jay Spearing, Mark Gonzalez, Maxi Rodriguez, Momo Sissoko

Forwards: Dirk Kuyt, Djibril Cisse, Fernando Torres, Nabil El Zhar, Ryan Babel

Matt Parish, chief executive of LFC Foundation, said: “We are grateful to all of the players for taking part in what is sure to be a fantastic day for everyone at Anfield. These games help us to raise vital funds to continue the important work we are doing in the local area, and a large percentage of this year’s funds will go towards growing our education programmes even further, as well as supporting Forever Reds, the club’s official former players association.

“We currently work with over 120 schools across the Liverpool City Region through a variety of programmes which help keep more children in education, while teaching them vital life skills and tackling a number of social issues such as involvement in gangs and crime as well as support with their mental health.”

“We have a very strong squad this year and there may even be a late addition, you never know with these games, so we are hoping they can put on a show for our fantastic supporters and we look forward to another memorable occasion.”

Tickets for the game, which is also in association with Forever Reds, the club’s official former players charity, are priced at £28 for adults, £8 for juniors and £18 for over-65s, and are available to purchase online here. Disabled supporters can visit the Accessibility Hub for full details.