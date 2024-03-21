Teun Koopmeiners, who has long been on Liverpool’s radar and could become an option this summer, has revealed his desire to move to the Premier League.

Koopmeiners has been mentioned as a player of interest to Liverpool for a number of years, but the versatile midfielder has stayed with Atalanta.

The appointment of Richard Hughes could, however, see the 26-year-old become a more concrete target this summer, given the new sporting director’s connections in Italy.

If the Reds do opt to pursue Koopmeiners, they would do so with the knowledge that the Dutchman is already open to joining a Premier League club.

“I have indicated to Atalanta that I want to make a move next summer. But there must be something very nice to exchange that for Atalanta,” he told De Telegraaf.

“My girlfriend and I are having a great time in Italy, but I can put up with the rain for some clubs in England!

“I hope there will be great options that I can think about. And then I hope that Atalanta receives a nice amount for me, because I had a wonderful time there.”

He added: “I would be lying if I said that I did not hear the rumoured interest from Juventus and Premier League clubs.

“Of course I read that too or get it forwarded to me.”

Koopmeiners, who is currently on Netherlands duty alongside Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo, would certainly be an interesting option for Liverpool.

He is capable of playing in any position in midfield, while for previous club AZ Alkmaar he was even regularly deployed as a centre-back.

This season, he is largely operating as a more attacking midfielder, with 12 goals and three assists in 25 games when deployed further forward.

That added thrust, along with his versatility, would see him slot in comfortably within the Liverpool squad – though uncertainty reigns over who will be manager next season.

While the identity of Jurgen Klopp‘s successor is as yet unknown, the belief is that it will not impact the club’s recruitment significantly, with Hughes expected to spearhead plans along with Michael Edwards.

With Thiago already due to depart Anfield at the end of the season, there could be a vacancy in the midfield ranks for a player like Koopmeiners.