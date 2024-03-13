Liverpool unveil new Anfield feature dedicated to Boot Room legends

Liverpool FC have proudly unveiled a specially commissioned bronze plaque at Anfield, that pays homage to the influential members of The Boot Room Boys – the creators and custodians of club’s fabled inner sanctum, birthplace of the ‘Liverpool Way.’

The new tribute, situated on 97 Avenue, depicts the eight original members of The Boot Room – Geoff Twentyman, Ronnie Moran, Roy Evans, Bob Paisley, Reuben Bennett, Joe Fagan, John Bennison and Tom Saunders.

The families of The Boot Room Boys were joined by LFC legends and representatives from the club and partner Kodnasha at a special unveiling event at Anfield last week.

LFC Legend Roy Evans, the only living member of The Boot Room Boys, helped to unveil the new plaque alongside Phil Thompson.

Speaking at the special unveiling event, Roy said: “It’s such an honour to be recognised in this way alongside some of the club’s greats. To be able to look back and reflect on the memories we experienced together and share them with their friends and families has been a real privilege.”

The Boot Room Boys plaque is part of the first phase of the club’s Walk of Champions project, which is designed to recognise the achievements of past and present legends of the club via permanent installations in and around the stadium.

Each Walk of Champions installation will have a QR code to provide an interactive element for fans to discover more and read about the history behind the LFC legends being honoured.

The club’s official publications partner Kodansha, who have a long history of bringing stories to life, has played an important part in bringing this project to life.