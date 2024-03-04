Liverpool’s full 10-man injury list after triple weekend boost

There was no word on any issues to arise from the win at Nottingham Forest, and the hope is it will stay that way after Liverpool welcomed back three players to take the absentees to 10.

The Reds have just played an exhausting four games in 11 days, with far more players than Klopp would have liked doing quadruple duty. The manager simply has not had the luxury of choice.

The tide may be starting to turn, though, as Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Darwin Nunez all made their returns from respective injuries and knocks at Nottingham Forest.

The trio came off the bench and played their part in the win, giving the Reds another boost ahead of a rare few days between Sunday’s game and Thursday’s visit to Sparta Prague.

Klopp explained the team would use the time to “recharge” and “then train properly” as it was not possible in the run of games just gone.

And the question on everyone’s lips will be if Mohamed Salah will make his return having sat out the last four games following on from his initial comeback from a hamstring injury.

On Friday, Salah was said to be not “too far off” a return, with “next week, at any point, possible.” With Man City‘s visit looming, Reds will hope to see him swiftly back in training.

Egypt are also watching on with interest after insisting he will join up with the team for their March friendly if he plays any minutes for Liverpool, who did write to ask for his exemption.

From what assistant manager Pep Lijnders said last month, a timeline of “around the international break,” Curtis Jones would be the player next expected to return after Salah.

Fellow midfielder Ryan Gravenberch sustained ligament damage to his ankle in the Carabao Cup final and will likely still need a few weeks to recover.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, was still in a knee brace the last time we saw him at Anfield in the win over Southampton, with his injury to keep him out until after the international break.

Alisson‘s hamstring injury is a serious one and Klopp recently said there is “no real timescale” but insisted it was not a season-ending issue. Thankfully, Caoimhin Kelleher has been excelling in his absence.

Another player without a concrete return date is Diogo Jota, whose recovery is expected to “take months” following a nasty knee injury at Brentford.

Joel Matip will not be seen again due to his ACL injury, Ben Doak is hopeful of returning this season, and Klopp conceded he “doesn’t know” if Thiago will play again this campaign.

To end on a brighter note, Stefan Bajcetic is now moving without pain and is focused on “gaining fitness,” all he needs now is the final green light for team training and games.

Let’s hope this list only dwindles from here!