Mohamed Salah‘s dedication to his craft knows no bounds, and he was busy in the gym in the early hours of the morning after Liverpool’s exemption request was granted by Egypt.

The 31-year-old has featured in the Reds’ last four games since returning from his latest injury, playing a total of 212 minutes, scoring twice and setting up another three.

Jurgen Klopp had to instruct him not to run having been forced to play him the full 90 minutes against Sparta Prague, and he was withdrawn after 77 minutes at Old Trafford.

Egypt had insisted that any appearance from Salah on return from injury would require him to take part during the international break, but thankfully they agreed to the club’s omission request.

Instead of featuring in two needless friendlies, Salah gets a rare break, though we’re not sure he knows how to take one having posted about his early morning gym session on Instagram.

While many of us may have been asleep at 1.37am, the 31-year-old was busy working in his gym, likely doing extra recovery work having only made his comeback less than two weeks ago.

To say Salah is dedicated to ensuring his body is in peak physical condition is an understatement.

He previously told France Football: “Two rooms in our house are dedicated to different fitness and bodybuilding machines.

“At home I can also do cryotherapy, there is a hyperbaric chamber. I am constantly looking for new machines to improve my physical condition.

“It’s true that I like to say that my house looks like a hospital, [but] my wife doesn’t like that! [She] says that I spend more time with my machines than with her!”

Salah is one of 13 senior players not involved during the international break, though nine of them are currently sidelined with injury.