David Coote will referee Liverpool vs. Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday, with two highly unpopular officials named as part of the team.

Liverpool are back in action this weekend for their first of 10 games in 35 days, with Brighton the visitors to Anfield.

With the international break following a deflating 4-3 loss to Man United in the FA Cup, Jurgen Klopp‘s side will look to take out the frustrations that have stewed over two weeks.

The Premier League have now confirmed the officials appointed for the 2pm kickoff, with Coote refereeing a Liverpool fixture for the second time this season.

His only other game in charge was the 2-1 win over Fulham in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals, though he has been involved in controversy in other roles.

It was Coote, of course, who failed to recommend a penalty for Martin Odegaard’s handball in the 1-1 draw between Liverpool and Arsenal in December, when he was on VAR duty.

Referee chief Howard Webb has since admitted the incident was a mistake, though that did not stop Coote from being appointed VAR for two more Liverpool games in February – including the reverse fixture against Arsenal.

VAR for Liverpool vs. Brighton will be Paul Tierney, whose name needs little explanation when it comes to issues with Jurgen Klopp‘s side.

Coote’s assistant referees are Tim Wood and Mark Scholes, with Craig Pawson in place as fourth official.

Supporting Tierney in the VAR booth is Dan Cook, who was assistant VAR for the farcical Luis Diaz offside in the eventual 2-1 loss to Tottenham in September.

Cook was demoted for a lengthy period after he and Darren England failed to overrule a mistaken offside call, but has since returned to top-level duties.