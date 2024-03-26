★ PREMIUM
BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 29, 2023: Liverpool's Stefan Bajcetic is shown a yellow card by referee David Coote during the FA Cup 4th Round match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the Falmer Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Referee and VAR confirmed for Liverpool vs. Brighton – 2 unpopular picks!

David Coote will referee Liverpool vs. Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday, with two highly unpopular officials named as part of the team.

Liverpool are back in action this weekend for their first of 10 games in 35 days, with Brighton the visitors to Anfield.

With the international break following a deflating 4-3 loss to Man United in the FA Cup, Jurgen Klopp‘s side will look to take out the frustrations that have stewed over two weeks.

The Premier League have now confirmed the officials appointed for the 2pm kickoff, with Coote refereeing a Liverpool fixture for the second time this season.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 30, 2023: Referee David Coote shows a yellow card during the FA Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Sheffield United FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. Man City won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

His only other game in charge was the 2-1 win over Fulham in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals, though he has been involved in controversy in other roles.

It was Coote, of course, who failed to recommend a penalty for Martin Odegaard’s handball in the 1-1 draw between Liverpool and Arsenal in December, when he was on VAR duty.

Referee chief Howard Webb has since admitted the incident was a mistake, though that did not stop Coote from being appointed VAR for two more Liverpool games in February – including the reverse fixture against Arsenal.

VAR for Liverpool vs. Brighton will be Paul Tierney, whose name needs little explanation when it comes to issues with Jurgen Klopp‘s side.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 9, 2023: Referee Paul Tierney shows a yellow card to Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Coote’s assistant referees are Tim Wood and Mark Scholes, with Craig Pawson in place as fourth official.

Supporting Tierney in the VAR booth is Dan Cook, who was assistant VAR for the farcical Luis Diaz offside in the eventual 2-1 loss to Tottenham in September.

Cook was demoted for a lengthy period after he and Darren England failed to overrule a mistaken offside call, but has since returned to top-level duties.

