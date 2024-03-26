Jurgen Klopp has not called his Liverpool side ‘Mentality Monsters’ for nothing, and 17 stoppage-time winners in the Premier League is a reflection of what he has instilled at Anfield.

Forget ‘Fergie time’, it’s now Kloppage time as the Liverpool boss has overseen more 90th-minute winners in the top-flight than Alex Ferguson ever did for Man United.

Klopp has seen his side score 17 winners after the 90th minute since arriving in 2015/16, while Ferguson’s 26 seasons at Old Trafford returned 16.

This season alone, the Reds have scored three times after the 90th minute has come and gone, securing nine valuable points in the race for the title.

Liverpool never quite like to do it the easy way, instead opting to torture us all before giving us the greatest relief – and there is no feeling quite like a very late winner!

It is reflection of Klopp’s character, that a game is not over until the final whistle.

In his early days at the club, Klopp once said: “We decide when it is over. Between 82 and 94 [minutes] you can make eight goals if you like.”

The Reds have shown over the years how they can fight back against the odds, and that is a trait we hope remains even when the German is no longer occupying the dugout.

From late winners against Everton, Newcastle, Tottenham and Aston Villa, Klopp’s Liverpool have never failed to entertain – question is, will we have any more from now until May?