Ruben Amorim has been thrust into the frontrunner position to take over from Jurgen Klopp, and there’s been another update on his release clause as he fielded questions over his future.

The 39-year-old was initially reported to have a world-record release clause, with suggestions it could be as high as £25 million.

The Times‘ Paul Joyce then reported a lower fee in the region of £17 million, which is still hefty, and now the Telegraph‘s Jason Burt and Chris Bascombe say it could be £12.9 million.

It keeps getting lower, FSG will like that!

Amorim’s release clause can be triggered at the end of the season, though it does reduce again in 2025, and thus there is an expectation that there is room for negotiation.

The £12 million release fee is similar to the one held by another candidate, Roberto De Zerbi, with Liverpool likely to need their chequebook at the ready to land Klopp’s successor.

As speculation over his future grows, Amorim led his Sporting side to a 2-1 victory over Estrela Amadora on Friday to remain top of the table.

Liverpool will be keeping a close eye on the Portuguese manager, and when asked about the Reds’ interest by Sport TV, Amorim was coy, saying: “Right now, I’m focused on Sporting. I’m very proud to be Sporting’s coach.

“We’re focused on winning titles. You’ll see in the end. I have a contract and I’m very happy here.

“That’s the most important thing, more than contracts, I’m very happy here. The focus is on beating Benfica in the Portuguese Cup.”

Far from an unexpected response considering Sporting are in the middle of a title race, with Amorim pushing for his second title in four seasons.

Moreover, Record Portugal states that Liverpool want to speak to Amorim and will do so at the conclusion of the season, a time when Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes are officially in their new roles.