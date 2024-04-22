While Liverpool came away with a “massive” win with a 3-1 result at Fulham, goalscorer Diogo Jota was critical of their “childish” approach to conceding.

There was a sense of catharsis on Sunday as order was restored with a 3-1 victory at Craven Cottage, after a miserable run of form.

Jota’s goal, the third of the afternoon, was a major relief, adding the gloss after Ryan Gravenberch restored the lead early in the second half.

But speaking to Premier League Productions after full-time, the Portuguese was clearly disappointed with how Liverpool tried to control in the game before Timothy Castagne’s first-half equaliser.

“I have to say it was a bit childish from our side, the way we conceded,” Jota insisted.

“Obviously that was their best momentum in the first half and we didn’t know how to control it.

“We had the chance to do it with a couple of goal-kicks, we tried to play fast, I don’t think that was a clever thing to do.

“And we conceded. That’s football, that’s the Premier League.

“But I’m really pleased with the way we reacted and the way we played and controlled the game in the second half.”

It was perhaps fitting that Liverpool’s opener came from a set-piece, with Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s exquisite free-kick bookending a spell in which they had struggled to convert chances from open play.

But further goals from Gravenberch and Jota put the ghosts of Atalanta and Crystal Palace behind them, with the No. 20 hopeful they will now flow “like ketchup.”

“It’s hard to say. Sometimes things just click,” he said when asked why Liverpool’s struggles came about.

“I think [against Palace], I’ve never seen something like that, where pretty much everyone had a clear chance and we all missed.

“But that’s football.

“I always like to say, sometimes it’s like ketchup, because when the first drop comes out, everything flows.

“I hope that’s the case for the team. Three goals today was good away from home, and in three days we play again, so let’s take that.”

Jota added: “Obviously it was a long time for me without playing and in the starting XI, and watching from home I think we missed sometimes this goal which brings the extra comfort and kind of kills the game in a way.

“It’s massive for us, it was a really good game like I said, especially second half. We need to take that into the next game.”