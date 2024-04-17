Atalanta are calling Liverpool’s visit “one of the most important matches” in their history, and they know Jurgen Klopp‘s side will be out to test their resolve.

The Reds are 3-0 down to their Italian counterparts ahead of Thursday’s second leg, an advantage that leaves Klopp’s men with it all to do in Bergamo.

At Anfield, Liverpool dominated possession (70 percent) and created three big chances for themselves, but ultimately converted none to leave their Europa League hopes hanging by a thread.

And while Klopp will be rallying his squad, Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini has been preparing his side for the mental battle of not allowing the visitors back into the tie.

“We know the difficulty, for us, they’ll always be that team. Even though we won the first leg, tomorrow we start again at 0-0,” he told the press.

“Our focus will have to be not to think about the result of the first leg, it will have to be our goal.

“They have their own identity, a very precise one. I expect the best Liverpool possible, with a team that will come here to play for all their chances, we will have to play a great match to get a result.

“We are happy to play a match of good quality in front of our fans.”

Liverpool have not scored in either of their last two fixtures, and their last clean sheet came during the trip to Forest – to say they’re out of form is an understatement.

It does not lessen the significance for the Italian side, who are aiming to reach their first European semi-final since 1988 – which we still hope Liverpool can thwart.

“We know that it will be one of the most important matches in history, if not the most important,” Gasperini said. “But these are things that are said on the eve of the match, then the moment comes when we will have to know how to isolate ourselves.

“We must, knowing that the result is what counts.

“We want to progress, it’s certainly unacceptable to lose due to spirit and mentality, we must go onto the pitch with this concentration, thinking that Liverpool are a beatable team.”

To progress, Liverpool will have to defy history having never progressed to the next round in European competition after losing the first leg at Anfield – but there is always a first time for everything!