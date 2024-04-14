Jurgen Klopp has restored Alisson to his starting lineup as Liverpool host Crystal Palace in the Premier League, with five changes from the 3-0 loss to Atalanta.

The Reds need to take a victory from their last home game in three weeks this afternoon, having gone into kickoff two points off top.

Fortunately, Klopp is able to call upon the returning Alisson, who after two months out will be looking to stop a run of eight games without a clean sheet.

Conor Bradley and Andy Robertson are back in defence replacing Joe Gomez and Kostas Tsimikas, with Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk retained.

The midfield of Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones is unchanged.

Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez are preferred again in attack, with Diogo Jota only on the bench along with Harvey Elliott and Cody Gakpo who drop out.

That makes five changes from the loss to Atalanta and three from the 2-2 draw with Man United last time out in the league.

Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Substitutes: Kelleher, Quansah, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Elliott, Jota, Gakpo

Crystal Palace: Henderson; Clyne, Andersen, Lerma; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Olise, Eze, Mateta

Substitutes: Matthews, Tomkins, Ward, Riedewald, Ozoh, Ahamada, Schlupp, Ayew, Edouard