Liverpool travel to Fulham in a must-win clash, and Jurgen Klopp has made five big changes to his side from midweek, with Diogo Jota making his first start since February.

The Reds head to Craven Cottage off the back of a victory on Thursday, but it was not enough to salvage their European hopes, leaving just the Premier League title to fight for.

Twelfth-placed Fulham have little to fight for now this season, but Liverpool will have to offer more than they have in recent weeks, and Klopp has not held back on the changes for this one.

Alisson will be eager to keep his second clean sheet in a row, and sits behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarell Quansah, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

In midfield, Wataru Endo returns after a break in midweek, with Harvey Elliott and Ryan Gravenberch sitting alongside.

After three outings off the bench, Jota is fit enough to start and is joined by Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo in the forward line.

It means Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez start from the bench, with Klopp also having the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to turn to.

With Arsenal having won their match on Saturday and Man City not in action this weekend, a victory would see the Reds move into second place, behind the Gunners only on goal difference.

Fulham: Leno; Castagne, Tosin, Bassey, Robinson; Palinha, Lukic; Reid, Pereira, Iwobi; Muniz

Substitutes: Rodak, Tete, Ream, Reed, Cairney, Wilson, Traore, Jimenez, Broja

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch; Gakpo, Diaz, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Jones, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Nunez