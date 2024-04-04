★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 3, 2023: Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 4-3. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. Sheff United: Gravenberch starts, 2 changes

Jurgen Klopp has made two changes to his starting lineup as Liverpool face Sheffield United, with a return to the top of the Premier League table the priority at Anfield.

With nine games to go in the title race, Liverpool need three points to jump back in front of Arsenal, and their latest test is against the league’s cellar dwellers.

Sheffield United have conceded an average 3.4 goals over their last five games, though the Reds will know not to take Chris Wilder’s side lightly despite their standing.

Klopp has welcomed back some first-team players tonight, but Caoimhin Kelleher remains in goal in the absence of Alisson, meaning the duo have now played the same number of games this season (24).

In front of the Irishman sits Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

Ryan Gravenberch makes his first start since the League Cup final, and he is joined in midfield by Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Finally, up top, Mohamed Salah is aiming to extend his goalscoring run to four games in a row, next to Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez.

For the first time since mid-February, Curtis Jones is available to Klopp, with the likes of Harvey Elliott, Cody Gakpo and Jayden Danns joining him on the bench.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Substitutes: Adrian, Quansah, Tsimikas, Robertson, Jones, Clark, Elliott, Gakpo, Danns

Sheffield United: Grbic; Holgate, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty; Arblaster, Bogle, Souza,, Hamer, Robinson; McAtee, Brereton Diaz

Substitutes: Foderingham, Curtis, Larouci, Norwood, Osborn, Brooks, Osula, McBurnie, Slimane

