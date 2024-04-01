Liverpool have received a big injury boost regarding Curtis Jones, while a fresh update has emerged over the Reds’ reported pursuit of manager Ruben Amorim.

Curtis Jones back in training

Liverpool’s injury problems have eased of late and they have again been boosted by the news that Jones has returned to full training, as confirmed by Jurgen Klopp:

“Curtis is [in] full training. He trained already with us on Saturday, but had then extra, because the [matchday] minus one [session] does not have the intensity Curtis needed. “He was with us, then he had an extra shift. He will be in full training. What does that mean exactly for the game? Let me have a look at that. Nobody else [will be back on Thursday]. The others, slowly but surely, but not yet.”

The 23-year-old hasn’t featured since the 4-1 win away to Brentford back in February, but is now in contention to face Sheffield United on Thursday night.

Will he be able to break up the current midfield trio of Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, though?

4 things today: Amorim latest & incredible Mac Allister

According to Correio da Manha, Ruben Amorim ‘would accept’ a Liverpool offer and this week is key to his ‘send-off’ plan

Stats show Mac Allister‘s incredible output from his true position – he could be the signing of the season in the Premier League!

Metro Mayor Steve Rotherham has pledged to “introduce a trackless tram network” to and from Anfield – this could make access on matchday far easier!

Mo Salah has equalled Thierry Henry and Alan Shearer with an incredible new record – read how here

Latest Liverpool FC News

Stricken Liverpool fan Seán Cox had an emotional encounter with Klopp on Sunday – what a lovely moment for the family

Liverpool are in the race to sign highly-rated Benfica midfielder Joao Neves – he could have a release clause of £128m!

Alan Shearer still doesn’t make Liverpool title favourites – it’s mad how underrated they continue to be this season

Chat from elsewhere

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany says the refereeing this season is “not good enough” – he wasn’t saying that after the Diaz offside… (BBC Sport)

Gary Neville has lambasted a “horrible” Man United performance at Brentford – Liverpool better smash them this weekend (Sky Sports)

Newcastle and Everton are in the race to sign Juventus youngster Samuel Iling-Junior (Tutto Juve)

Tweet of the day and match of the night

How about this for a rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone at Anfield yesterday – the fans are going to be huge between now and the end of the season…

Match of the night is Leeds vs. Hull (8pm UK) in the Championship, as the Whites look to continue their automatic promotion push.