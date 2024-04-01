Anfield is an iconic ground, but it isn’t the easiest place to get to or from for supporters coming into Liverpool.

The lack of train station near Anfield has long been a topic of debate on Merseyside. For thousands of fans trekking to the stadium, there isn’t an immediately obvious route up to L4.

Now, though, the Liverpool City Region’s Metro Mayor, Steve Rotheram, has pledged to “introduce a trackless tram network” for supporters, should he elected for his third term on May 2 this year, report the Liverpool Echo.

Labour candidate Rotheram said it would be “a new rapid transit system that could expand and extend to other areas of the region.”

He added: “New services will run between Liverpool City Centre and Liverpool John Lennon Airport and to both Anfield and the new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock for the Euros in 2028.

“They will carry more passengers – and deliver express services – cutting down on journey times – offering a sleek, modern way of getting around.”

This wouldn’t be a tram like those in Manchester or Edinburgh. Instead, Rotheram explained it would be “similar to the Belfast Glider.”

This system is closer to a bus that would have more frequent services, more stops and priority lanes for quicker journeys.

For a city that still doesn’t have e-tickets for local trains, it is a much-welcomed promise that the mayor can hopefully deliver.

It would make journeys to Anfield from the city centre significantly easier, as well as promoting more opportunities for the area thanks to better links to the airport in Speke.

This is seen as the best route forward by Rotheram and his team, given the potential cost and disruption of renovating or installing railway lines.

There is now a walking route to and from the city centre, but this isn’t obvious at all and can take over an hour to complete.

Buses also go from the city centre, but often involve lengthy waits and take a long time in the matchday traffic. It is usually very difficult to get on one after a game due to the sheer number of people.

With the club increasingly capitalising on non-matchday revenue, they will be pushing for a more visible route that runs when Liverpool aren’t playing, too.