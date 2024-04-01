With Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim now positioned as No. 1 candidate to take over at Liverpool, reports in Portugal suggest he is prepared to join.

Following the news that Xabi Alonso will stay at Bayer Leverkusen, Amorim has been presented as most likely to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

The situation is now progressing swiftly, according to reports in Portugal, with the 39-year-old “unlikely to resist” any offer from Merseyside.

Correio da Manha explain that he “will only decide his future when the season ends,” though he is “aware” of the interest from Liverpool.

Sources close to Amorim have cited three key factors in his willingness to join – beyond the club’s elite-level status.

Those are: the passion of the fans, the club’s investment in training and promoting youth, and the desire for attacking football.

Before any final decision is made over his future, however, Amorim has insisted his focus is on success with Sporting this season, with this week a pivotal one for the Lisbon club.

This comes with Sporting playing Benfica twice in five days, with the second leg of their Taca de Portugal semi-final on Tuesday before meeting in the league on Saturday.

Sporting are currently top of the Primeira Liga, a point clear of city rivals Benfica having played a game less, with victory at the weekend allowing them to gain a major advantage.

They also hold a 2-1 aggregate lead in the Taca de Portugal, with Porto and Vitoria SC contesting the other semi-final.

The Correio da Manha report claims that Amorim “intends to win the double before leaving,” adding that he “wants to go out with a bang” if he is to depart.

He is not the only manager being considered by those at Fenway Sports Group, of course, with a host of candidates mentioned after Alonso’s commitment to Leverkusen.

Roberto De Zerbi, Julian Nagelsmann, Simone Inzaghi, Thiago Motta, Thomas Tuchel and Hansi Flick have all been cited by various sources, though Amorim is considered the front-runner.