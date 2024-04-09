Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim is being lined up as a potential successor to Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, but is the Portuguese coach able to speak English?

Filling the shoes of one of Liverpool’s most successful and beloved managers of all time will be a tough task for whoever succeeds Klopp.

A smooth transition will be expected, with the foundation in place to build towards more silverware in the immediate future.

One of the most important factors in doing so with the existing squad will be the ability to speak English – so is Amorim a fluent speaker?

The short answer is yes.

Despite spending almost the entirety of his playing and managerial career so far in his native Portugal – bar a season with Qatari side Al-Wakrah in 2015/16 – he has shown a strong grasp of the English language.

That could be seen as he fielded a series of questions from English-speaking journalists following a 1-1 draw between Tottenham and Sporting in 2022.

He did not require a translator, nor any delay, when faced with English, Northern Irish and Australian accents, answering fluently and laughing along with a question on VAR.

It should be no surprise that he was able to understand the Ulster dialect, given he gained his coaching badges on a UEFA course in Belfast.

Amorim worked alongside Luis Garcia under the Irish FA in 2019, along with ex-Premier League players including Gabby Agbonlahor, Bruno Saltor and Craig Gardner.

Amorim hails from Lisbon and spent his formative years in the capital of Portugal, with his accent noticeably similar to the Porto-born Diogo Jota.

While the Liverpool squad is diverse and multicultural, their common language remains English.

If it is Amorim who takes the job this summer, then, the 39-year-old would have no issue communicating.