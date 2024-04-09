UEFA have confirmed the number of tickets available to supporters for the Europa League final on May 22, with the usual paltry allocation for both clubs.

Liverpool are hoping to reach this season’s Europa League final, as they push for a successful end to Jurgen Klopp‘s final campaign in charge.

With Atalanta their opponents in the quarter-finals and either Marseille or Benfica in the semi-finals, the Reds have a tough task ahead if they are to make it to Dublin.

If they do, though, Liverpool now know they will only receive an allocation of 12,000 tickets for the 48,000-capacity Aviva Stadium.

Each side will be given 12,000 tickets, with another 12,000 available on general sale and the remaining 25 percent for commercial partners.

The tickets for the clubs, labelled ‘Fans First’, are priced at €40 (around £34), with the general sale ranging from €65 (£56) to €100 (£86) to €150 (£129).

That so few tickets go directly to the clubs was both expected and frustrating, with Liverpool supporters furious at the news.

That’s an absolute joke and I expected nothing less from them. F*ck UEFA https://t.co/GGBQxCKL4U — Chloe bloxam (@ChloeBloxam) April 9, 2024

25% of the tickets for a European final available to Neutrals. What a farce. — Phil Blundell (@PhilBlundell) April 9, 2024

The front on UEFA calling one of their ticket categories ‘Fans First’ and then saying fans of the teams in the final will get so few tickets. Absolute jokers https://t.co/GeRQxB6Mbw — Jay McKenna (@JayMcKenna87) April 9, 2024

Long as the football family are sorted… https://t.co/JLRhwh3TvW — Adrian Tempany (@AdrianTempany) April 9, 2024

Clubs only going to dish out about 8k of these ? https://t.co/K1Jx20khmH — Pez (@P_LFC98) April 9, 2024

It is certainly a good point that while Liverpool would receive 12,000 tickets if they were to reach the final, even fewer of those would be sold to regular supporters.

That comes with obligations to sponsors, shareholders and the players and staff themselves, meaning the majority of the fans who have helped Klopp’s side progress will not be able to attend.

UEFA general secretary Theodore Theodoridis has already admitted the prospect of Liverpool taking part in a Europa League final in Dublin is “extremely challenging.”

The sheer number of supporters who would plan to travel to the Republic of Ireland’s capital has caused concern among organisers, who have already earmarked the nearby Croke Park as a potential public viewing venue.