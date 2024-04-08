Liverpool were the masters of their own downfall, again, at Man United, but if we want to pick out a positive from the draw it was the continued excellence of Alexis Mac Allister.

The Reds’ No. 10 has picked the perfect time to put one brilliant performance in after another, and Old Trafford was no exception despite the final scoreline.

As per FotMob, Mac Allister finished the match with the most recoveries (13) of any player on the pitch, the most passes into final third (10) and the joint-second most duels won (eight).

Not to mention the Argentine also won three of his four tackles and operated at 86 percent accuracy with the ball – he was seemingly everywhere all at once.

And according to WhoScored, of his recoveries 11 were in the midfield third, which is a joint-record in a single Premier League game this season.

If the whole team had his composure on and off the ball at Old Trafford we would have been talking about a completely different result.

Unfortunately, we’re not and that comes down to the Reds’ inexcusable wastefulness.

Can’t put United to the sword..

Look away now if you do not want to throw any device you’re holding against a wall!

In the three games against United this season, as per FotMob, Liverpool unleashed a total 87 shots but have just five goals and two points to show for it.

The two league meetings accounted for 62 shots (28 at Old Trafford, 34 at Anfield), and no side has had more against a single team in one season since records began in 2003/04.

Liverpool’s inability to be clinical and ruthless in front of goal let United off the hook time and time again, and Virgil van Dijk was right when he said “it’s our own fault again.”

Jurgen Klopp “would have loved us to take a second touch and shoot then” with his side constantly looking to be “in a bit of a rush.”

In the end, Dominik Szoboszlai (two), Mohamed Salah (one), Luis Diaz (one) and Darwin Nunez (one) combined for five big chances missed.

Quansah will be better for it…

Jarell Quansah‘s misplaced pass was the one that got Man United, undeservedly, back into the game but it was not the reason for the result.

The game should have been put to bed by that point and if anything, questions could be asked as to why Ibrahima Konate played 90 minutes against Sheffield United instead of at Old Trafford.

Nevertheless, Quansah is not worthy of all the blame and he will learn from his mistake – let’s not forget he is still only 21 and this is his first full season with the first team.

Aside from the costly error, he performed admirably with the most touches of any player (97), with an 88 percent passing accuracy, and he made the joint-second most passes into the final third (10).

He won both the tackles he contested, made nine recoveries (joint-third most) and won all three of his ground duels – his mistake takes the headlines, but there’s a real player here and one error does not change that.

