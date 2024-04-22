A Liverpool victory with little to no drama was what our hearts needed, and Liverpool duly obliged, putting three past Fulham and the relief in the celebrations were clear.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ryan Gravenberch and Diogo Jota ensured the Reds’ title hopes remain alive with five games to go, delivering a much-needed injection of belief.

The Reds attempted to make life hard for themselves by conceding an equaliser just before the end of the first half, but they gave us few other frights on their way to three valuable points.

There were joyous celebrations – which we’ve missed – some stirring of the pot and classy responses, all things that were spotted from the 3-1 win…

Gravenberch’s anime nod delights Ibou!

ibou teasing grav for doing an anime celly ??? pic.twitter.com/9tyWZMpvF3 — el (@404NUNEZ) April 21, 2024

With his fourth goal of the season, Gravenberch pulled out a celebration in an ode to the anime series Jujutsu Kaisen, and Ibou was clearly a big fan!

He all but squashed the Dutchman on the sideline as the pair celebrated after the final whistle, and Kostas Tsimikas was there to ensure the two didn’t topple over.

? | Ryan Gravenberch with the ‘Divine Dogs’ celebration, which is from Jujutsu Kaisen! pic.twitter.com/Zltu8eb265 — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) April 21, 2024

It’s good to see smiles back on faces!

Trent riles up Fulham fans…

the players celebrating trent’s free kick goal ?? pic.twitter.com/TMiVnQZtuP — hae (@drwnunez) April 21, 2024

A sublime free-kick deserves celebrating, and Trent did just that, very much enjoying his time in the spotlight, and the subsequent boos directed his way from the home fans.

He had a wry grin as he elicited some anger with his extended celebration – you can tell he thoroughly enjoyed every second of that interaction, and so did we.

Darwin and Mo enjoyed Trent’s strike

Mo and Darwin enjoyed Trent’s goal, but Ibou’s reaction is the best of the lot ? pic.twitter.com/p7XH9P7Koy — Joanna Durkan (@JoannaDurkan_) April 22, 2024

Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez started from the bench on Sunday, and a clip during the game showed them with pretty stern faces, but that wasn’t the case when they watched Trent’s goal.

Quite the opposite, in fact, with the pair sharing in the joy together on the bench.

But if you look closely, Ibou may steal the show with his hands on his head reaction!

Jose in the building

With a certain club on the hunt for a new manager and Jose Mourinho spotted at Craven Cottage, we couldn’t be surprised by the tedious links trying to make it make sense.

It would be absolute chaos, but think we’ll pass on that one!

Elliott’s show of class

The Fulham fans might have booed Harvey Elliott throughout but he's gone over to give his shirt to a young lad in the home end — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) April 21, 2024

Fulham supporters were really committed to booing Harvey Elliott every time he got on the ball, clearly not forgiving of the fact he moved to his boyhood club at age 16.

Nevertheless, Elliott showed his class after the match by still giving his shirt to a young Fulham fan.

Jurgen fist pumps at Fulham ??? Five to go pic.twitter.com/TwC6uswoAD — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) April 21, 2024

Sometimes it’s the little things that say everything about a person.