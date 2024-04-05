After making headlines for ‘storming out’ of an interview with a Danish journalist after Liverpool’s 4-3 loss at Man United, Jurgen Klopp has laughed off controversy.

Following the events of the FA Cup quarter-final at Old Trafford, Klopp was understandably prickly when it came to certain questions.

That was clearly the case as he spoke to Niels Christian Frederiksen, a reporter for Danish broadcaster Viaplay, in an interview which ended with the manager walking off.

After castigating Frederiksen for a “stupid question” about Liverpool’s lack of intensity, Klopp added: “Come on! You are obviously not in a great shape and I have no nerves for you.”

His conduct made headlines, though Frederiksen was quick to defend him, telling Danish publication Tipsbladet that “Klopp is not like that.”

Liverpool return to Old Trafford on Sunday, three weeks on from their FA Cup exit, and in his pre-match press conference, Klopp made light of his ‘row’.

Asked what he learned from the loss, the German joked: “That the 10th interview is not as good to give after the game as the ninth!”

There is a sense that a lot of what Klopp no longer has energy for, as he prepares for his departure at the end of the season, is what he is required to do away from the pitch.

While fans may only watch one or two interviews, managers are pulled for considerably more as they speak with various broadcasters from around the world.

Klopp’s interview with Viaplay may not quite have been his 10th, but it will not have been far off, meaning he had faced a similar line of questioning repeatedly after such a frustrating result.

It may not excuse his behaviour, but there is certainly an explanation for why he will have grown more agitated.

Later in his pre-Man United press conference, Klopp was asked whether he would miss these occasions in particular when he leaves Liverpool.

“No, I had them often enough,” he insisted.

“What a manager I would be if I said I’ll miss the Manchester United games or the City games and all the others I don’t. Na.

“It’s all fine. I will miss probably all of them, but so far in my life I missed all the rest [away from the sport], so we will see how I deal with missing football.”