Jurgen Klopp has overseen some of the most incredible European nights in Liverpool FC history. Narrowing down the list to just 10 is no easy feat, but we think you’ll be pleased to take this walk down memory lane.

The manager’s reign in Europe did not end in the fashion we had all hoped for, but it takes little away from what he and his side have achieved on the continent.

From heroic comebacks to a show of utter dominance, we have been privileged to bear witness to some of the greatest nights that will forever be etched into the club’s history books.

If you could bottle up the emotions this list evokes, the world would be a much better place to be.

10. Porto 1-5 Liverpool, 2021/22

We’ve had few problems scoring against Porto in Europe, this being the third of three convincing victories over the Portuguese side in a short space of time.

Before it came the 5-0 drubbing in 2018 and the 4-1 win in 2019, and this one was just as enjoyable as the formidable trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane were all on the scoresheet.

The trio were slick from the off, but so was Curtis Jones – who was involved in four of the five goals. A thoroughly enjoyable clash and unlike so many on this list, free from any heart palpitations!

Fourteen goals at the home of a European side in the space of four seasons shows how dominant Klopp’s Reds were during this period.

9. Atletico Madrid 2-3 Liverpool, 2021/22

It was frantic and unnecessarily dramatic – but when do Liverpool do it the easy way? – as the Reds had a two-goal lead inside 13 minutes before Atletico pegged them back in the next 21.

Salah was reliable in Europe once more, scoring the opener and then the winner from the penalty spot, with a Naby Keita beauty in between.

It was a group game victory that tasted so very sweet and, incredibly, the win extended the Reds’ unbeaten run at the time to 21 games – these are the days you’d wish to relive!

8. Man City 1-2 Liverpool, 2017/18

You can still feel the emotions of this match even now, the overwhelming nerves as Man City opened the scoring and piled on the pressure, could the Reds withstand it?

Well, yes. Yes, they could. Pep Guardiola exploded on the sideline – what’s new – and got sent off, giving him a different view as Liverpool scored twice through Salah and Firmino.

The let-off when Salah scored – off an incredible team move it must be said – was indescribable, and Bobby’s was just the icing on the cake. What a game, what a night.

7. Liverpool 3-0 Villarreal, 2015/16

You can still see it now, Firmino’s exquisite piece of footwork near the penalty area that bamboozled Roberto Soldado – it summed up the Brazilian’s brilliant night.

The No. 9 was involved in all three goals as the Reds overturned a 1-0 first-leg deficit to qualify for the Europa League final, with Daniel Sturridge and Adam Lallana on the scoresheet after a first-half own goal.

A fine individual performance from Bobby, but this was a night to remember for the Reds under Klopp, securing their place in the first of four European finals.

6. Bayern 1-3 Liverpool, 2018/19

Virgil van Dijk‘s raking ball to Mane, who oozed composure and class to finish the chance is the moment that is immediately conjured when looking back to this classic.

After a stalemate at Anfield in the first leg, the 3-1 win was a show of intent against the German champions – not everyone can attest to doing the same at the Allianz Arena.

A fine European night in a magical Champions League campaign.

5. Liverpool 5-2 Roma, 2017/18

A Salah masterclass against his former club, and it can be easy to forget they had Alisson in goal – we can thank this night for exposing him to the magic of Anfield!

Five goals in 68 minutes had us in dreamland. Salah and Firmino had two goals each, plus two assists, as the Reds ran riot against a naive Roma – there could and should have been a greater margin.

They pulled two back to give us something to think about, but this was Liverpool at their ridiculous best.

4. Liverpool 3-0 Man City, 2017/18

A 19-minute masterclass was all that was needed to blow Guardiola’s side out of the water in the quarter-final at Anfield, they didn’t know what hit them.

Salah, Mane and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were all on the scoresheet on a night that saw ‘Allez Allez Allez’ really take flight, with Anfield at its feral best.

The second half required more of a defensive mindset and, in the end, the Reds ended the match with just 34 percent possession – how fun was 2017/18?!

3. Liverpool 4-3 Borussia Dortmund, 2015/16

The disbelief in the stands after the final whistle said it all, there were tears and shouts of ‘what just happened’ – perhaps with a bit more colourful language!

It was an introduction to what we could expect from a Klopp side on the European stage, down 2-0 inside 10 minutes and Liverpool turned it around with four brilliant second-half goals.

One of the greatest Anfield nights.

2. 2019 Champions League Final

If this was a list based on performances alone, we all know it would not be high on the list, but in a cup final all you need to do is win. And Liverpool did just that.

Salah’s penalty and Divock Origi‘s strike brought No. 6 back to Liverpool, Tottenham never really posed a threat, and it was not a bad way to kick off Klopp’s trophy haul!

‘Let’s talk about six, baby!’

1. Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona, 2018/19

The undisputed greatest night.

Even all these years later, you still find yourself shaking your head over just how Liverpool managed to do it, especially considering they were without Salah and Firmino.

Gini Wijnaldum was a man on a mission and the ‘corner taken quickly’ will be talked about for decades to come, it was a perfect night beyond all our hopes and expectations.

The “f**king mentality giants” came to the fore, and the ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ in front of the Kop is an image and moment that is burned into our memories – a night that perfectly encapsulated the magic of Klopp and Liverpool.