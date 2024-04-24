★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 24, 2024: Referee Andrew Madley cancels Everton's penalty during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 244th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Everton 2-0 Liverpool – As it happened

In a massive Premier League encounter, Liverpool face Everton at Goodison Park for the 244th Merseyside derby. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff is at 8pm (UK), the referee is Andy Madley.

Today’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Everton: Pickford; Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Gueye, Garner; Harrison, Doucoure, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Virginia, Keane, Young, Hunt, Onana, Gomes, Warrington, Danjuma, Chermiti

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas, Endo, Clark, Gravenberch, Elliott, Danns

Our coverage updates automatically below:

