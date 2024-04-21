★ PREMIUM
LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 21, 2024: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk (R) challenges for a header with Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz during the FA Premier League match between Fulham FC and Liverpool FC at Craven Cottage. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Fulham vs. Liverpool – Follow the Reds’ must-win match here!

It’s three points or bust for Liverpool as the Reds’ Premier League title hopes hang by a thread. We’re live to bring you the latest as the Reds play Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Kickoff is at 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Craig Pawson.

Today’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @mcmulhar & in the comments below.

Teams

Fulham: Leno; Castagne, Adarabioyo, Bassey, Robinson; Palhinha, Lukic; De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Iwobi; Muniz

Subs: Rodak, Tete, Ream, Reed, Cairney, Wilson, Traore, Jimenez, Broja

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch; Jota, Gakpo, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Jones, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Nunez

Our coverage updates automatically below:

