With the news that Liverpool are reportedly set to switch from Nike to Adidas, fans and designers have created some brilliant mock-ups of how the Reds could look in an Adidas strip.

Since moving away from New Balance in 2020, Nike have supplied Liverpool’s kits but the Reds’ agreement is set to conclude in 2025.

According to Sport Business, Adidas are set to take over and with that has come a flurry of fan-created designs.

After the news broke, supporters and budding graphic designers were quick to share their ideas on what the future could hold for the Liverpool strip.

This kit below, posted on Twitter by LFCDZN11, features a throwback to the 1989-91 shirt and is one of the best that has been shared- a perfect blend between the past and present.

Liverpool x Adidas concept. ‘89/90 Candy tribute. ????? pic.twitter.com/pFe6gmH6ar — LFCDZN11 (@lfcdzn11) September 18, 2023

Plenty of other mock-ups that used previous Adidas kits as inspiration were shared, some more outlandish than others.

A modern take on the Liverpool x adidas 1992/93 away. This adidas template ?? Work in collaboration with @Footy_Headlines pic.twitter.com/4nnWfxLyfH — LFCDZN11 (@lfcdzn11) December 22, 2023

Liverpool x adidas away kit concept, featuring the ‘95/96 crest. ??? pic.twitter.com/jG1gA81Fq4 — LFCDZN11 (@lfcdzn11) September 23, 2023

In reality, Adidas are likely to only subtly hint at these retro kits in their designs, and will instead take the strip in a new direction.

Liverpool x Adidas concept kits?? Would you be happy to see Liverpool return to @adidas pic.twitter.com/ozJp3pNikl — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) April 23, 2024

Liverpool x adidas 2024/25. Concept based on the adidas template for next season. ?? In collaboration with @Footy_Headlines pic.twitter.com/HcBLpAc7Uv — LFCDZN11 (@lfcdzn11) January 23, 2024

While many of the ideas online were excellent, we can safely say this Carlsberg-sponsored one below won’t be happening anytime soon, with Standard Chartered set to remain as shirt sponsor until at least 2027.

A thread of my Liverpool x adidas concept kits. ??? pic.twitter.com/vlmD7FSJxB — LFCDZN11 (@lfcdzn11) April 23, 2024

If confirmed in due course, the contract with Adidas would reunite Liverpool a kit supplier that became synonymous with the club over two lengthy periods between 1985-1996 and 2006-2012.

The Reds’ proposed deal with Adidas is reported by Sport Business to be “higher than the circa £50 million [per season] paid out under the Nike contract,” but would “fall well short of the league-wide record £90 million” paid to Man United.

A trend that has come to pass in recent years has been kit suppliers using a template and only making slight adjustments for different clubs across the world.

So far, Nike have treated Liverpool uniquely, something that New Balance and Warrior before them had going in their favour.

Hopefully, Adidas continue to release Liverpool kits that are special to the club and not a copy of a generic template.