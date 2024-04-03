Liverpool’s off-pitch restructure has continued this week with another key appointment, as the club prepares for life without Jurgen Klopp and his staff.

It is a crucial phase for Fenway Sports Group as they not only preside over the shakeup of a successful backroom at Liverpool, but also plan to expand with another club.

To that end, Michael Edwards has returned as CEO of Football for the group while Richard Hughes has accepted the position at sporting director at Anfield.

FSG are close to appointing Benfica technical director Pedro Marques as part of their new venture, while back on Merseyside, another new arrival has been confirmed.

Jansen Moreno, a Gibraltar native who studied at Liverpool John Moores, has joined the club as opposition analyst.

His most recent job was as head of elite youth development for the Gibraltar FA, but he previously held roles with Everton, Brighton, Norwich, Huddersfield and Copenhagen.

It will not be his first time working at Liverpool, either, having gained experience with a voluntary placement at the academy in 2010.

Moreno joins a team led by head of opposition analysis Greg Mathieson and supported by opposition analyst James French, while Daniel Spearritt serves as post-match and elite player development analyst.

This comes ahead of the departure of assistant manager Peter Krawietz, along with Klopp, Pepijn Lijnders and Vitor Matos.

Krawietz played a key role in overseeing analysis in a duty which is not always filled by an assistant manager, which may have prompted the club to open up another position.

Liverpool are also expected to bring in two more new faces to their recruitment staff, with Bournemouth‘s chief scout Mark Burchill and scouting co-ordinator Craig McKee due to follow Hughes.