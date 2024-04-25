There were some wretched individual performances in Liverpool’s 2-0 defeat to Everton, with the Reds’ season completely falling apart.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side had to win to keep their Premier League title hopes alive – it’s fair to say they are over now!

Liverpool never deserved anything at Goodison Park on Wednesday night, with Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scoring the goals for the home side.

For Klopp and his side, this is an increasingly shambolic and sad end to a season that once promised so much.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

So many Liverpool players were woeful on the night, but Ibrahima Konate (3.3) was the unwanted recipient of the lowest average rating.

The Frenchman is an excellent young centre-back, but his form has tailed off alarmingly this season and he was awful at Goodison.

TIA’s Mark Delgado bemoaned a “genuinely awful attempt” from Konate that “led to the opening goal” by Branthwaite, adding that he was “lucky to have lasted an hour.”

The second-worst score went to Nunez (3.6), who was once again guilty of missing a huge chance, offering nowhere near enough.

Ian Doyle of the Echo said that Liverpool “became less effective longer game progressed”, with fans beginning to lose faith in the Uruguayan.

Dominik Szoboszlai (3.7) has seen his first season in a Reds shirt drop off hugely, and he was also poor.

Mark Doyle of GOAL described the Hungarian as a “cheap imitation of the player who had such an excellent first half of the season.”

Meanwhile, Delgado called it an “absolute ghost display” by Szoboszlai, who like so many, offered no quality and fight throughout.

There was arguably only one player who deserved any credit at Goodison and that was Luis Diaz (6.4), who at least gave his all.

The Colombian got the highest rating from FotMob, who pointed out that he had a 91 percent pass accuracy and won both of his two tackles.

Liverpool now face a quick turnaround, with a trip to West Ham to come on Saturday lunchtime (12.30pm BST).