Alexis Mac Allister was again the standout for Liverpool in their 2-2 draw at Man United, but far too many players were below their usual level.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men dropped two costly points in the Premier League title race, as their wastefulness at Old Trafford hurt them yet again.

Luis Diaz‘s opener was cancelled out by a Bruno Fernandes equaliser, before Kobbie Mainoo’s curler somehow put United ahead.

Thankfully, Mohamed Salah equalised with a late penalty, but it was still a disappointing afternoon for the Reds.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, the i, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

Mac Allister (7.7) has been comfortably Liverpool’s standout player in recent months and that was the case once more on Sunday.

While others around him flattered to deceive, the Argentine was the embodiment of calm and class in midfield, linking things together nicely.

TIA’s Mark Delgado called Mac Allister the “best player on the park for most of the first half,” as he stood out noticeably.

Michael Hincks of the i also thought he was Liverpool’s star man, adding that he “started to control the game” after a frenetic start.

The fact that Mac Allister was the only player to average higher than a seven says a lot about Klopp’s side’s performance, but Diaz (6.9) was in second place.

The Colombian opened the scoring with a good finish, meaning he now has 13 goals for the season, and he was Liverpool’s most dangerous attacking player.

Ian Doyle of the Echo felt Diaz “kept on going after the break,” showing admirable fitness levels, but he missed a great chance in stoppage time.

Next up was Virgil van Dijk (6.8), who probably deserved a higher score in truth, having done little wrong all game.

Delgado praised the Liverpool captain, who “won a few aerials” and “intercepted a few through-balls,” while FotMob noted that he had a 94 percent pass completion rate.

The worst score of the afternoon went to Jarell Quansah (5.4), which was no doubt mainly due to his awful pass that led to Fernandes’ goal.

Doyle was quick to still praise the centre-back, however, saying he “responded very well” to the error when it could have rocked him.