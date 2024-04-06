In the high winds of Storm Kathleen, Liverpool U18s had a day to forget as they lost 9-1 to Man United at the Kirkby Academy.

Liverpool U18s 1-9 Man United U18s

U18 Premier League

Kirkby Academy, April 6 2024

Goals: Bradshaw 32′; Scanlon 1′, 62′, Wheatley 12′, 15′, 57′, Williams 25′, Biancheri 69′, 83′, Missin 88′

Before the game even started, Liverpool’s problems had begun. An injury worry for the St. Kitts and Nevis senior international, Kyle Kelly, meant a late call had to be made on the midfielder’s fitness.

Emmanuel Airoboma was preparing to come into the starting lineup, but Kelly decided he was fit enough to start. 45 seconds later, Man United had scored with their first break of the match.

A nightmare start for the Reds was made all the more difficult by the wind in Kirkby causing chaos for Liverpool attempting to clear their lines.

Kelly had to be withdrawn after 17 minutes and by the time he went off, the Reds were already 3-0 down. It was a less-than-ideal introduction for Airoboma who, eight minutes later, saw Ethan Williams smash the ball past him and into the net.

Liverpool did pull one back in the first half, as Joe Bradshaw delicately dinked over the goalkeeper after a great through ball from Kieran Morrison.

After that, Liverpool started to play and had a couple of chances to properly mount a comeback after half time.

However, once Man United got their fifth, Liverpool were beaten and it became too easy for the visitors to carve open the Reds.

Ethan Wheatley was the Red Devils’ standout player, scoring a hat-trick and generally looking a level above under-18 football.

It is worth noting that Liverpool were missing their best players, with Amara Nallo, Trey Nyoni, Trent Kone-Doherty, Lewis Koumas and Jayden Danns all playing at higher levels this weekend.

This was a strong Man United team who are top of the U18 Premier League, playing against a very inexperienced Liverpool defence.

It will be a difficult result to take for the players, but lots will be learnt from how they bounce back.

Liverpool U18s: Misciur; Esdaille (Young 63′), Pitt, Lucky (Furnell-Gill 46′), Evers; Kelly (Airoboma 17′), Laffey, Ahmed; Morrison, Lambie (Onanuga 63′), Bradshaw

Subs not used: Morana

Next Match: Everton U18s (A) – U18 Premier League – April 13, 11am (BST)