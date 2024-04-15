Liverpool’s 1-0 loss at home to Crystal Palace was a shocker and the media didn’t hold back in dissecting a miserable day at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side produced another limp performance in the Premier League on Sunday, and it now feels as though their title hopes are done, despite Arsenal losing too.

From the off, Liverpool were not at the races and yet more terrible finishing ultimately proved costly at Anfield.

Here’s how the media reacted to the Reds’ grim defeat.

This was a damaging afternoon for Liverpool

Richard Jolly of the Independent felt this was a nail in the Reds’ coffin:

“Instead of the fairytale finish, it is increasingly looking like being an anti-climax of an ending for Jurgen Klopp. “There was a time when it appeared that he might win trophies in each of his final three games. Eight days ago, it seemed he might sign off with silverware in his last two. “After his worst week of the season, it feels as though the celebration will be for his reign, not this year’s achievements.”

David Lynch believes tiredness has set in for Liverpool after a long season:

“Feel like the true toll of Liverpool’s mid-season injury crisis has only started to tell in recent weeks. “This team just looks completely dead on its feet and is now looking at ending the Jurgen Klopp era in hugely disappointing fashion.”

Chris Bascombe of the Telegraph feels the Reds’ season is in genuine danger of falling to pieces:

“They like to say ‘this means more’ at Liverpool, but perhaps this time it is all starting to mean too much. “It is too soon to declare their title bid over, but it is slipping away. Having been top eight days ago, five points dropped in two weeks is not the work of champions-in-waiting. “Home defeat to Crystal Palace is a potentially crippling set-back to the romantic idea that Jürgen Klopp will bid farewell having won his second Premier League. “It was the first home league defeat of the season – quickly following the shocker against Atalanta in midweek – and confirming the hints that what promised to be a memorable campaign is imploding.”

The Guardian‘s Andy Hunter said Klopp and his players knew the magnitude of the defeat:

“The immediate reaction to the final whistle painted the picture of a truly damaging week for Liverpool. “Jurgen Klopp hugged a victorious Crystal Palace manager, Oliver Glasner, before puffing out his cheeks and shaking his head. “Andy Robertson sank to his haunches and stared into the middle distance disconsolately. Liverpool fans filed out without a sound. “Their team has faltered badly in the title race.”

Finishing was again a major issue for Liverpool

On X, James Pearce bemoaned yet more dreadful finishing:

“You can blame fatigue (physical and mental), you can pick all kinds of holes in an uninspiring performance, but the biggest problem again was being so wasteful in the final third. 2.87xG, 20 shots, 6 on target, 70% possession, zero goals. “Belief has ebbed away.”

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, Jamie Redknapp also rued Liverpool’s wastefulness:

“I look at back at last weekend against Man United, that was the damage done there. “Today they didn’t look like scoring, they had so many chances. They just haven’t got that belief right now. Full credit to Palace.”

Kieran King of the Mirror was another who couldn’t ignore Liverpool’s profligacy: