We may be in the midst of a Premier League title race, but transfer rumours are still rife and Liverpool have been linked to supposed “wonderkid” Luis Guilherme.

The Palmeiras attacking midfielder, Guilherme, caught the eye last season with his performances in the Brazilian top flight.

The Daily Mail‘s Liverpool reporter, Lewis Steele, wrote that “Liverpool are among a growing list of Premier League and European clubs maintaining a watching brief on Palmeiras wonderkid Luis Guilherme.”

This is “according to sources in the scouting community,” the journalist added before stating that “it is believed the Reds, alongside several others of Europe’s elite, have closely monitored his progress.”

At just 18 years old, Guilherme has already played 19 times in the Brazilian top flight, as well as making three cameos in the Copa Libertadores, including both legs of the 2023 semi-finals.

Liverpool were linked with the young attacker in late February also. On that occasion, Brazilian reporter Jorge Nicola said: “Liverpool have sent a representative over to speak to the family of Palmeiras player Luis Guilherme.”

He then followed that up by adding: “The Reds are expected to make an offer in the coming days to get the deal done ahead of the summer transfer window.”

As far as we know, that never materialised which brings into question the reporter’s reliability on the subject.

The Liverpool journalist, Steele, said that “many European giants looking to gain the upper hand in the race to sign him.

“The teenager can play as a No 10 or wide forward. Reports in Brazil say Palmeiras would demand north of £40million.”

Whether Liverpool would be willing to take a chance on the youngster for more than £40m, from a Brazilian market they rarely dip into, is questionable.

If they were to buy Guilherme, they would be getting a Brazilian under-20 international who is known for his dribbling ability and directness when looking to play teammates in.

We would suggest, however, it is unlikely this transfer takes place.