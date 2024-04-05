With Liverpool claimed to be “pushing” to reach a deal before the end of the season, Ruben Amorim has admitted he “can’t guarantee” staying at Sporting CP.

The Reds are increasingly linked with a deal for Amorim to take over as manager upon Jurgen Klopp‘s exit, with talks already held.

Amorim himself fuelled the rumours during a pre-match press conference on Friday, when he admitted he “can’t guarantee” he would stay.

However, he did suggest that a departure would come out of failure to win the title, rather than a move to another club.

“Sporting is already dealing with the future, I can’t decide,” he told reporters including O Jogo.

“I gave my word and I can’t go back. If we don’t win titles, I will leave Sporting. It was clear from the beginning, it was the deal I conveyed to the players.

“We have to win titles. First we’ll see if we can do it and then we’ll decide things.

“It’s not a worry, the future has been planned for a long time. We’re outlining all the situations for next season.

“So I can’t guarantee that I’ll stay. We have to win titles, and we are on the right path.”

The likelihood is that Amorim was speaking respectfully, with the emphasis on him leaving if the season ends empty-handed almost certainly a red herring.

More feasible is that the Portuguese – and seemingly his club – is planning for his next step as of this summer, which could lead him to Anfield.

Liverpool ‘pushing’ for deal

In fact, journalist Pedro Sepulveda has claimed on Friday that Liverpool are “pushing to close the deal before the end of the season.”

When asked if he would expect to move if his release clause – which is reported to be as low as £8.6 million and as high as £17 million – was met, Amorim was non-committal.

“I don’t want to dwell on my future, the focus is on this game,” he insisted.

“I’m not going to discuss anything with Sporting, I owe a lot to Sporting, I’m very happy here. I’ll never put pressure to leave.”

Sporting’s battle for silverware

Amorim’s Sporting side enjoyed a perfect start to a crucial week as they overcame Lisbon rivals 4-3 on aggregate to reach the Taca de Portugal final on Tuesday.

Saturday brings another meeting between the two clubs, this time pitting first against second for a major title advantage in the Primiera Liga.

Another win for Sporting would push them four clear at the top having played a game less than Benfica, as Amorim sets sights on a trophy-laden end to the campaign.

It seems as though it could also be his sign-off.