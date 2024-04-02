Fabio Carvalho netted his fifth goal of the season thanks to a fine assist from his fellow Liverpool loanee, but all is not as smooth elsewhere in the Championship for Calvin Ramsay.

Morton and Carvalho are thriving at Hull under the management of Liam Rosenior, the former has failed to play in only three games, and the latter has started all 13 since his January move.

And on Monday night, the Liverpool duo combined for a brilliant equaliser at Elland Road, which all started with Morton’s brilliant carry into the penalty box.

After taking the ball off the toes of Georginio Rutter, Morton evades two tackles on his way to the byline, where he lifted the ball to the near-post for Carvalho to finish with aplomb.

Morton’s fifth assist of the campaign and his second for Carvalho.

That finish from Fábio Carvalho ? Those quick feet from Tyler Morton before the cross too ? pic.twitter.com/q26hyxQYwR — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 1, 2024

It was a brilliant link-up between the two youngsters, and the goal almost proved enough for a point against Leeds before they scored twice after the 88th minute for a 3-1 victory.

Carvalho was operating in the centre-forward position once again, which can leave him isolated, but his smart movement for his goal showcased why he was selected over Billy Sharp.

Morton, 21, caught the eye once more in midfield, exuding composure to end the match as Hull’s highest-rated player, as per FotMob, with a 7.4 rating out of 10.

The Liverpool duo have seven Championship games remaining and sit six points outside the promotion places, leaving it all to do in the run-in – which will see them meet Nat Phillips‘ Cardiff next.

Elsewhere, Calvin Ramsay was an unused sub for the second game in a row for Bolton, the right-back has not featured in any of their last 10 games, despite having no injury concerns.

Of those 11 matches, he has been left out entirely for seven of those, meaning he has still made only six appearances – totalling 260 minutes – across the 2023/24 season.

Sepp van den Berg, meanwhile, continues to impress at Mainz, with his latest outing ending in a 0-0 draw against Leipzig – no player made more blocks (four) or won more aerial duels (six), and he also made the joint second-most clearances (seven).

Phillips, Luke Chambers, Luca Stephenson, James Norris and Vitezslav Jaros all saw minutes over the Easter weekend, but it was only Phillips’ Cardiff who celebrated a victory.

Liverpool Loan Watch Roundup

Did not play: Calvin Ramsay, Harvey Davies, Marcelo Pitaluga, Adam Lewis, Dominic Corness, Billy Koumetio, Jakub Ojrzynski