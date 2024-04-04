Anfield plays host to another big Premier League match as the Reds seek three more crucial points. Here’s how you can watch Liverpool vs. Sheffield United online and on TV.

After an international break with a hangover, due to defeat at Man United in the FA Cup, Liverpool regained their momentum thanks to their 2-1 win against Brighton.

Four days later, the Reds are back at Anfield as they face Sheffield United who currently lie bottom of the Premier League.

Liverpool are strong favourites and, with key players soon to return from injury, a big win here could be the boost needed to induce a dominant performance at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The match gets underway at 7.30pm (BST) – or 2.30pm in New York, 11.30am in Los Angeles, 5.30am (Friday) in Sydney, 10.30pm in Dubai and 9.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Sheffield United is being shown live on TNT Sports 2 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Sheffield United and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Sheffield United is being shown live on Peacock in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Sheffield United and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Sheffield United is being shown live on the fuboTV in Canada, which is available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Sheffield United and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Sheffield United and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

