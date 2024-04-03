Which Liverpool players are qualified for Euro 2024 – and who are not

Another international summer tournament beckons, and with qualifying now wrapped up, we have a better idea of which Liverpool players will be involved and who will not.

It is a huge summer for the club as they usher in a new era, with a managerial appointment and changes to the squad on the horizon as life after Jurgen Klopp gets underway.

The new boss will be without a number of key faces at the start of pre-season thanks to international competitions, with Euro 2024 and Copa America both taking place.

The final qualification rounds for the Euros were completed in March, so let’s take a look at which Liverpool players could be involved between June 14 and July 14.

Qualified and likely to be going

Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, Ibrahima Konate, Dominik Szoboszlai, Diogo Jota

The Netherlands, England, Scotland, France, Hungary and Portugal have all qualified, meaning the above contingent are all expected to be involved – fitness permitting.

Gomez may not be as certain as others on this list, but his involvement for the Three Lions in the March break suggests he will, at the very least, be in contention.

Uncertain

Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Ryan Gravenberch, Ben Doak

Jones was name-checked by Gareth Southgate as a player England were looking at prior to his injury, leaving the midfielder with plenty to prove before the end of the season.

The same goes for Gravenberch, who has had a tumultuous time with the Netherlands’ selectors, but he too is only just returning from injury and is in a race against time to prove a point.

Ben Doak, meanwhile, is not anticipated to be in the running for Scotland despite hopes of making his comeback before the 2023/24 season comes to an end.

Players not going

Caoimhin Kelleher, Adrian, Kostas Tsimikas, Thiago, Stefan Bajcetic, Alisson, Conor Bradley, Joel Matip, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Mo Salah

With Ireland, Northern Ireland and Greece failing to qualify for the tournament, Kelleher, Bradley and Tsimikas will be afforded a longer break during the summer.

And although this is focusing on the Euros, the likes of Alisson, Mac Allister, Nunez and Diaz will not be able to put their feet up as they will take part in Copa America – which runs from June 20 to July 14.

In fact, even Salah and Endo will jet off to represent their countries, though, thankfully, this will be limited to only a couple of World Cup qualifiers.

It makes for a very busy summer for Liverpool’s internationals after another exhausting campaign, one which will end on an emotional note irrespective of how many more trophies are lifted.

No longer will we hear Klopp’s wise remarks on player welfare during times such as this, that baton instead will be passed onto the next manager, whoever that may be.