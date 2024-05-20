Virgil van Dijk all-but confirmed that Liverpool have added another coach to Arne Slot‘s backroom team, and This Is Anfield reported interest in Sepp van den Berg from the Premier League.

Another Reds coach confirmed

On Monday, we revealed that Ruben Peeters will be Liverpool’s new first team lead physical performance coach this summer.

In an interview with NOS, Van Dijk has all but confirmed that Sipke Hulshoff will also be coming in, having quit as Ronald Koeman’s assistant with the Netherlands before Euro 2024.

“I am very happy for him (Slot) and his family,” Van Dijk said.

“And also for Sipke (Hulshoff) of course, despite the fact that he will not be here (at the Netherlands camp).”

Things are taking shape very nicely for Slot, ahead of officially taking over the reins on June 1.

5 things today: Van Dijk & Ten Hag discuss Slot

Van Dijk has revealed his first conversation with Slot – plus there’s a contract update!

Erik ten Hag has played down the job done by Slot at Feyenoord – the mind games have already started!

Ryan Gravenberch thinks Slot will benefit his Liverpool career – find out why HERE

Two Premier League clubs are interested in signing £20 million-rated Van den Berg – he is likely to move on this summer

Fans are in agreement after Wayne Rooney gave his verdict on the Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes debate – it’s Stevie every day!

Latest Liverpool FC News

Mundo Deportivo report Liverpool are ‘at the head’ of the queue to sign Real Madrid’s Rodrygo – he has refused to rule out a summer exit

Liverpool are battling Man City for the signing of Porto midfielder Alan Varela, according to journalist Leo Paradizo. We’re not sure how concrete that source is, mind!

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been named in the Premier League‘s inaugural Fan Team of the Season – he’s not at right-back, though!

Other chat from elsewhere

Tottenham want to keep Timo Werner on loan for another season, Fabrizio Romano has claimed. Is he really good enough?

Crystal Palace part-owner John Textor is said to be the front-runner to become the new majority shareholder at Everton – their fans are desperate for Farhad Moshiri to move on (Sky Sports)

Everton are reportedly keen on signing Kalvin Phillips on loan next season – judging by his spell at West Ham, that would be a poor decision! (BBC Sport)

What you should read…

This Is Anfield‘s 2023/24 player reviews are up and running and Jack Lusby has assessed Luis Diaz‘s season, admitting there are question marks about his future…

HAVE A READ HERE!