Liverpool host Tottenham in the Premier League this weekend, looking to end a long run without a clean sheet that highlights their defensive struggles.

The Reds are back in action on Sunday afternoon, in a game that threatened to be huge at one point, prior to their collapse in the title race.

There are only three matches left under Jurgen Klopp, however, and his tenure must end on a positive note.

For that to happen, their defensive record must improve, with the Reds not keeping a clean sheet in their last eight games in the league.

That dates back to the 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest at the beginning of March.

Because of this, Liverpool have won 28 points from losing positions in the league this season, which is a division-high.

Another record for Mo?

If he scores, Mo Salah will net his ninth league goal against Tottenham, passing the club record of eight held by Roger Hunt, Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush.

Salah’s current tally of nine goals against Tottenham consists of eight in the league, plus a penalty in the 2019 Champions League Final.

Incredibly, the No. 11 needs three goals to register 20 in the league for the fifth time in his Liverpool career.

Any goals from the Egyptian will also help Liverpool pass through the 700-point barrier in league games under Klopp.

Liverpool’s dominance over Spurs outlined

At Anfield in the Premier League era, the Merseysiders have recorded 20 victories against Spurs, with nine draws and just two defeats coming their way.

They have lost only one of the last 29 home league meetings, coming back in May 2011, when the north Londoners won 2-0, thanks to goals from Rafael van der Vaart and Luka Modric (penalty).

Liverpool’s loss at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier in the campaign was only their second defeat in the last 22 encounters home and away against Spurs.

The other loss came at Wembley in October 2017, with Klopp’s men thumped 4-1.

Reds’ disappointing record vs. ‘big six’ clubs

Liverpool have picked up just nine points from as many Premier League games this season against the other ‘big six’ clubs.

At Anfield, the only win came against Chelsea, with draws coming at home to Man City, Arsenal and Man United.

Liverpool failed to win any of the five matches on the road against their biggest rivals, which has to be considered hugely disappointing.

The two defeats in that time were at Spurs and Arsenal, losing 2-1 and 3-1 respectively.

A first Spurs hat-trick at Anfield?

No Tottenham player has ever scored a hat-trick at Anfield, highlighting what a difficult ground it can be to visit.

The last Spurs player to bag a treble against Liverpool was ex-England star Jimmy Greaves back in April 1963.

The legendary former striker scored four times at White Hart Lane in a 7-2 win – one of three by Spurs players in meetings with Liverpool.

This season’s scorers

Liverpool: Salah 23, Nunez 18, Gakpo 14, Jota 15, Diaz 13, Szoboszlai 7, own goals 7, Mac Allister 6, Jones 5, Van Dijk 4, Elliott 3, Gravenberch 4, Alexander-Arnold 3, Danns 2, Endo 2, Bradley 1, Clark 1, Koumas 1, Quansah 1, Robertson 2

Tottenham: Son 16, Richarlison 11, Kulusevski 6, Johnson 5, Romero 5, Maddison 4, Sarr 3, Lo Celso 2, Porro 2, Udogie 2, van de Ven 2, Werner 2, Bentancur 1, Davies 1, Emerson Royal 1, Veliz 1, own goals 5.

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).